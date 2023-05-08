News
Sudanese pin hopes on Jeddah talks between warring factions
Middle East
2023-05-08 | 14:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Sudanese pin hopes on Jeddah talks between warring factions
Sudanese are pinning their hopes on talks in Saudi Arabia between envoys of warring factions to end bloodshed that has killed hundreds and triggered a mass exodus, but there is no sign lasting relief will come anytime soon.
There has been no word on the progress of the talks which began on Saturday between the army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah.
The combatants have said they would only try to tackle humanitarian issues like safe passage, not an end to the war. Numerous ceasefires have been violated since conflict erupted on April 15.
The sound of air strikes and clashes echoed anew across the capital Khartoum on Monday, witnesses said.
"If the Jeddah negotiations fail to stop the war this would mean that we won't be able to return to our homes and our lives," said Tamader Ibrahim, a 35-year-old government employee in Bahri, across the Blue Nile river from Khartoum. "We're waiting on these negotiations because they're our only hope."
Mahjoub Salah, a 28-year-old doctor, said the areas of the capital hit by violence changed from day to day.
Salah witnessed heavy fighting and a neighbor getting shot in the abdomen in his central Khartoum district of Al Amarat last month, before renting a flat for his family in the south of the capital.
"We're still waiting for our passports to get issued, but we don't know how long this will take," Salah said. "Then our plan is to travel from Port Sudan to Saudi Arabia."
Reuters
Middle East
Sudanese
Jeddah
Talks
Sudan
