News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Oil giant Saudi Aramco reports $31.88B profit in 1st quarter
Middle East
2023-05-09 | 02:43
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Oil giant Saudi Aramco reports $31.88B profit in 1st quarter
Oil giant Saudi Aramco reported a first-quarter profit on Tuesday of $31.88 billion, down from $39.47 billion the same quarter last year.
The firm known formally as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. blamed the drop on lower global oil prices. Aramco made a $30.73 billion profit in the fourth quarter of last year.
“The results reflect Aramco’s continued high reliability, focus on cost and our ability to react to market conditions as we generate strong cash flows and further strengthen the balance sheet,” Aramco President and CEO Amin H. Nasser said in a statement.
Aramco separately said that it “believes it is well positioned to withstand fluctuating commodity prices through its low-cost upstream production.”
Saudi Arabia’s vast oil resources, located close to the surface of its desert expanse, make it one of the world’s least expensive places to produce crude. For every $10 rise in the price of a barrel of oil, Saudi Arabia stands to make an additional $40 billion a year, according to the Institute of International Finance.
In March, Aramco announced earning $161 billion last year, claiming the highest-ever recorded annual profit by a publicly listed company and drawing immediate criticism from activists amid concerns about climate change.
While saying Aramco was “working to further reduce the carbon footprint of our operations,” Nasser remained bullish on the world’s need for crude and natural gas.
“We are also moving forward with our capacity expansion, and our long-term outlook remains unchanged as we believe oil and gas will remain critical components of the global energy mix for the foreseeable future,” he added.
Those earnings came off the back of energy prices rising after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022, with sanctions limiting the sale of Moscow’s oil and natural gas in Western markets.
However, oil prices have sunk in recent weeks amid fears of a coming recession as central banks in the US and elsewhere raise interest rates to try to tame inflation. Benchmark Brent crude traded early Tuesday around $76 a barrel, down from a high of $125 in the last year.
Aramco stock traded at $9.55 a share on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange at close Monday, giving the oil firm a $2.1 trillion valuation and putting it only behind Apple and Microsoft for the highest market capitalization in the world.
Separately Tuesday, Aramco announced it would begin issuing performance-based dividends to stockholders, on top of the dividends it already offers. Its base dividend in the fourth quarter of last year was $19.5 billion.
AP
Middle East
Oil
Giant
Aramco
Reports
Profit
Saudi Arabia
Kingdom
KSA
Next
Key players in Turkey's election campaign
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-12
Saudi Aramco reports record profit of $161.1 billion in 2022
Middle East
2023-03-12
Saudi Aramco reports record profit of $161.1 billion in 2022
0
World
09:26
VW's Skoda Auto reports 61% rise in Q1 operating profit
World
09:26
VW's Skoda Auto reports 61% rise in Q1 operating profit
0
Middle East
2023-04-17
UAE bank ADCB reports record profit in Q1, up 27%
Middle East
2023-04-17
UAE bank ADCB reports record profit in Q1, up 27%
0
Middle East
2023-04-10
Aramco to supply full volumes to Asia despite OPEC+ oil cuts – sources
Middle East
2023-04-10
Aramco to supply full volumes to Asia despite OPEC+ oil cuts – sources
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
07:30
UN rights office: Iran has executed more than 200 people this year
Middle East
07:30
UN rights office: Iran has executed more than 200 people this year
0
Middle East
07:19
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested, aides call for nationwide protest
Middle East
07:19
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested, aides call for nationwide protest
0
Middle East
07:15
More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan
Middle East
07:15
More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan
0
Middle East
03:05
Key players in Turkey's election campaign
Middle East
03:05
Key players in Turkey's election campaign
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-17
Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report
Lebanon News
2023-04-17
Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report
0
World
08:32
EU takes aim at Chinese firms in proposed new Russia sanctions
World
08:32
EU takes aim at Chinese firms in proposed new Russia sanctions
0
Middle East
07:15
More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan
Middle East
07:15
More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
2
Lebanon News
08:45
Interior Minister requests to stop the Bolt application
Lebanon News
08:45
Interior Minister requests to stop the Bolt application
3
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
4
Middle East
02:33
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders
Middle East
02:33
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders
5
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy
6
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
02:09
PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation
Lebanon News
02:09
PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation
8
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops by 24000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops by 24000 LBP
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store