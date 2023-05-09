News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan
Middle East
2023-05-09 | 07:15
High views
Share
Share
3
min
More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan
Petroleum dealers have flagged a surge in the smuggling of Iranian fuel to Pakistan, saying that up to 35 percent of diesel sold in the South Asian country has arrived illegally from Iran, the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) told Reuters on Tuesday.
The association said that in the past, the smuggling of fuel was limited to the Pakistani province of Balochistan, but that it has now spread to the rest of the country.
In April, Pakistan's energy ministry asked security forces to clamp down on fuel smuggling from Iran, according to an official memo seen by Reuters. The memo said diesel sales have slumped “more than 40 percent" due to smuggled products.
Pakistan mostly meets its demand for fuel from the Middle East, but it is also smuggled in through its western border with Iran.
The minister of state for petroleum was not immediately available for comment.
The country is facing an acute balance of payment crisis with barely enough foreign exchange reserves to cover a month’s imports. Pakistan is undertaking several measures, including raising fuel prices, to unlock a $1.1 billion tranche of aid from the International Monetary Fund.
Fuel prices have jumped 143 rupees ($0.5046), or nearly 100 percent, in the last 12 months. Inflation stands at a record high of 36.4 percent for April, significantly diminishing purchasing power for individuals and companies.
The country’s oil product sales have dropped 46 percent to 8.8 million barrels in April compared to last year, according to the Oil Companies Advisory Council in Pakistan. A breakdown shows diesel sales have slumped 50 percent year on year. This excludes smuggled fuel.
According to an S&P Global Commodity Insights report, Iranian fuel is around 53 rupees cheaper than the official retail price per liter.
“Private dealers have been able to make decent profits by selling Iranian diesel rupees 35 ($0.1235)/liter cheaper than local dealers,” it added.
The energy ministry said that according to the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), around 4,000 tons per day of fuel smuggled into Pakistan was causing a total revenue loss of around 10.2 billion rupees a month.
The PPDA said that Iranian fuel smuggled into Pakistan was further hurting the industry, already reeling from low sales.
“I think they're [government] allowing Iranian oil to be smuggled into the country because there's an FX shortage,” Abdul Sami Khan, chairman PPDA told Reuters.
“In the past smuggled fuel was restricted to just Balochistan, but it has now spread all over,” Khan said.
Due to Iranian fuel being significantly cheaper than domestic fuel, refineries are having trouble with stock uptake.
The energy ministry said there was a threat of supply insecurity for products other than diesel as refineries are operating at between 50-70 percent of capacity.
Earlier this month, Attock Refinery Limited told the Pakistan Stock Exchange that it would operate at around 25 percent capacity due to low sales owing to “multiple reasons, including the possible inflow of smuggled product in our supply envelope.”
Reuters
Middle East
Iranian
Fuel
Smuggled
Pakistan
Petroleum
Next
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested, aides call for nationwide protest
Key players in Turkey's election campaign
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-24
Pakistan's new fuel pricing scheme needs to be agreed before IMF deal
World
2023-03-24
Pakistan's new fuel pricing scheme needs to be agreed before IMF deal
0
World
2023-03-03
New US sanctions target Iranian petroleum, petrochemical trade
World
2023-03-03
New US sanctions target Iranian petroleum, petrochemical trade
0
Sports
09:48
Lionel Messi’s next move fuels frenzy of speculation
Sports
09:48
Lionel Messi’s next move fuels frenzy of speculation
0
World
07:46
Ferrari CEO says e-fuel cars do not compromise carbon goals
World
07:46
Ferrari CEO says e-fuel cars do not compromise carbon goals
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:30
Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project
World
11:30
Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project
0
Middle East
09:50
Aramco bolsters Saudi index; Dubai eases
Middle East
09:50
Aramco bolsters Saudi index; Dubai eases
0
Middle East
08:41
UAE energy minister: OPEC+ voluntary cuts aimed to balance oil market
Middle East
08:41
UAE energy minister: OPEC+ voluntary cuts aimed to balance oil market
0
Middle East
08:05
Israeli strikes kill well-known Gaza dentist
Middle East
08:05
Israeli strikes kill well-known Gaza dentist
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
0
Middle East
2023-05-07
12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details
Middle East
2023-05-07
12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details
0
Sports
2022-12-22
Pele's hospitalization to continue over the holidays
Sports
2022-12-22
Pele's hospitalization to continue over the holidays
0
World
2022-12-17
US court decision paves way for depositor case against Lebanese bank
World
2022-12-17
US court decision paves way for depositor case against Lebanese bank
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
2
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
3
Middle East
02:33
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders
Middle East
02:33
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders
4
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy
5
Lebanon News
02:09
PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation
Lebanon News
02:09
PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation
6
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
7
Lebanon Economy
04:25
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Lebanon Economy
04:25
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
8
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store