News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel foreign minister to cut short India visit after 'security update' back home
Middle East
2023-05-09 | 07:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel foreign minister to cut short India visit after 'security update' back home
Israel's foreign minister on Tuesday said he will cut short his visit to India after receiving a "security update" on his arrival in New Delhi.
"In light of the events in Israel, I decided to cut short the diplomatic visit to India and return to Israel after my meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will take place today," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen wrote on Twitter.
Reuters
Middle East
Israel
FM
Foreign
Minister
India
Visit
Security
Update
Home
Next
Israeli strikes kill well-known Gaza dentist
UN rights office: Iran has executed more than 200 people this year
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-19
Japan discusses security in first foreign minister visit to Solomon Islands
World
2023-03-19
Japan discusses security in first foreign minister visit to Solomon Islands
0
Middle East
2023-05-05
Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit
Middle East
2023-05-05
Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-28
Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-28
Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit
0
World
2023-04-20
Pakistan's foreign minister to attend regional meeting in India
World
2023-04-20
Pakistan's foreign minister to attend regional meeting in India
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:30
Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project
World
11:30
Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project
0
Middle East
09:50
Aramco bolsters Saudi index; Dubai eases
Middle East
09:50
Aramco bolsters Saudi index; Dubai eases
0
Middle East
08:41
UAE energy minister: OPEC+ voluntary cuts aimed to balance oil market
Middle East
08:41
UAE energy minister: OPEC+ voluntary cuts aimed to balance oil market
0
Middle East
08:05
Israeli strikes kill well-known Gaza dentist
Middle East
08:05
Israeli strikes kill well-known Gaza dentist
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
0
Middle East
2023-05-07
12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details
Middle East
2023-05-07
12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details
0
Sports
2022-12-22
Pele's hospitalization to continue over the holidays
Sports
2022-12-22
Pele's hospitalization to continue over the holidays
0
World
2022-12-17
US court decision paves way for depositor case against Lebanese bank
World
2022-12-17
US court decision paves way for depositor case against Lebanese bank
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
2
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
3
Middle East
02:33
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders
Middle East
02:33
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders
4
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy
5
Lebanon News
02:09
PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation
Lebanon News
02:09
PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation
6
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
7
Lebanon Economy
04:25
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Lebanon Economy
04:25
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
8
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store