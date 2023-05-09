News
Fire extinguished at Isfahan power plant in Iran
Middle East
2023-05-09 | 14:08
Fire extinguished at Isfahan power plant in Iran
A large fire was extinguished at a power plant west of the Iranian city Isfahan on Tuesday, state media reported.
"This afternoon, fire broke out in one of the cooling towers of the Isfahan power plant. The fire was extinguished thanks to the rapid response of relief forces and there were no injuries," the director general of crisis management of the Isfahan governorate told state media.
The Isfahan thermal power plant has five units with a total generation capacity of 830 Megawatts. The cooling tower that caught fire is linked to a power unit with a maximum output of 320 MW.
The owner of the power plant told state media the cause of the incident would be announced after an investigation.
Reuters
Middle East
Fire
Extinguished
Isfahan
Power
Plant
Iran
