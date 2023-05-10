News
UAE cancels Airbus H225M helicopter deal
Middle East
2023-05-10 | 03:26
UAE cancels Airbus H225M helicopter deal
The United Arab Emirates has pulled out of a deal with Airbus (AIR.PA) to procure a dozen H225M Caracal multirole helicopters for about 800 million euros ($880.6 million), Breaking Defense magazine reported on Tuesday.
The Washington-based publication quoted Muammar Abdulla Abushehab, an official at the UAE's defense and security acquisitions authority, as saying the decision was not political but was based on financial and technical reasons.
These included high lifecycle costs, limitations in adapting to mission requirements and a complex technical proposal, the official was quoted as saying in a May 8 interview.
The UAE government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Airbus Helicopters declined detailed comment.
"We have been serving the armed forces of the UAE for more than 40 years. We're proud of our relationship which also serves the bilateral relations between France and the UAE," an Airbus spokesperson said.
"We do not comment on discussions we are having with our customer."
The H225M is a long-range tactical transporter similar to the Super Puma VIP, offshore and search-and-rescue helicopter.
The order was placed during a visit to Abu Dhabi by French President Emmanuel Macron in December 2021 alongside a contract for 80 Rafale fighter jets, and was seen as a boost for the assembly line in southern France amid lower oil and gas demand.
Reuters
