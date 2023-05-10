Syria’s President al-Assad receives an invitation from King Salman to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has received an invitation from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to participate in the 32nd Arab League Summit at the summit level, which will be held in Jeddah on May 19th.



The invitation was conveyed to President al-Assad by Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Jordan, Naif Al-Sudairi.



President al-Assad asked Ambassador Al-Sudairi to convey his greetings and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for the invitation, affirming that the convening of the next Arab summit in Saudi Arabia will enhance joint Arab action to achieve the aspirations of the Arab peoples.



The 32nd Arab League Summit is expected to address several issues facing the Arab world, including political, economic, and social challenges. It will also provide an opportunity for Arab leaders to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and coordination among Arab countries.



This invitation marks a significant development in the relationship between Syria and Saudi Arabia, which have been at odds for several years. The participation of President al-Assad in the summit will also signal a step towards the reintegration of Syria into the Arab world.