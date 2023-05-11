Emirates airline creates $200 mln aviation sustainability fund

2023-05-11 | 02:03
Emirates airline creates $200 mln aviation sustainability fund
Emirates airline creates $200 mln aviation sustainability fund

Emirates airline said on Thursday it has committed $200 million to a research fund focusing on reducing the impact of fossil fuels in commercial aviation.


Reuters
 

