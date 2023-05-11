Iranian Economy Minister visits Saudi Arabia for bilateral meetings

2023-05-11 | 07:07
Iranian Economy Minister visits Saudi Arabia for bilateral meetings
Iranian Economy Minister visits Saudi Arabia for bilateral meetings

Ehsan Khandozi, the Iranian Economy Minister, has arrived in Jeddah, leading a high-level economic delegation to visit Saudi Arabia.

Khandouzi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Saudi officials and deliver a speech on Iran's behalf during the Islamic Development Bank meetings.

This visit marks the first official meeting between an Iranian government official and Saudi Arabia since the Tehran-Riyadh agreement was signed in Beijing.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian confirmed that Saudi Arabia appointed its ambassador to Tehran last Tuesday, and Iran will soon take a similar step.

