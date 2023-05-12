News
Former Pakistan PM Khan appears in court as supporters clash with police
Middle East
2023-05-12 | 03:30
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Former Pakistan PM Khan appears in court as supporters clash with police
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at an Islamabad court on Friday under heavy security cover as his supporters clashed with the security forces elsewhere in the city, broadcaster Geo TV reported.
Television footage showed heavily armed paramilitary troops and police outside the court as Khan was brought in a motorcade of nearly a dozen vehicles.
Khan, wearing dark glasses and dressed in a sky blue shalwar kameez, the loose shirt and trousers popular in Pakistan, walked into the court surrounded by lawyers and security forces, the broadcaster said.
Geo said supporters of Khan clashed with police elsewhere in the city as police cleared roads for his convoy.
His arrest earlier this week, which sparked deadly unrest in the nuclear-armed nation, was ruled "invalid and unlawful" by the Supreme Court on Thursday.
Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party said thousands of "peaceful Pakistanis" will gather in Islamabad in solidarity with their leader, who police said was allowed to meet 10 people on Thursday night in a police guesthouse.
Reuters
Middle East
Former
Pakistan
Prime
Minister
PM
Khan
Appear
Court
Supporters
Clash
Police
