Turkey says deal extending Black Sea grain deal nearing
Middle East
2023-05-12 | 03:36
Turkey says deal extending Black Sea grain deal nearing
Parties to the Black Sea grain deal are approaching an agreement on extending it after two days of talks in Istanbul between Ukrainian, Russian, Turkish and UN officials, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.
Russia has said that the deal would expire unless Moscow secured guarantees that its demands would be met by the deadline of May 18. Akar's comment was released by his ministry in a statement on Friday.
Reuters
Related Articles
