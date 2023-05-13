Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody

Middle East
2023-05-13 | 14:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody

Lebanon’s foreign minister spoke Saturday with his counterpart in the United Arab Emirates following the death of a Lebanese citizen while in custody in the oil-rich Gulf nation, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry said in a short statement that Lebanon’s ambassador to the UAE, Fouad Dandan, spoke by telephone with the wife and brother of the late Ghazi Ezzedine, 55. The envoy later received a signed letter from the family saying the man died as a result of heart problems.

Ezzedine’s death had earlier raised questions about his possible mistreatment by authorities in the UAE. Earlier this week, a committee of family members of Lebanese citizens detained in the UAE, including the man who died earlier this month, alleged in a statement that Ezzedine had died as a result of being tortured.

The foreign ministry statement said UAE’s Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan told his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bouhabib that Ezzedine’s family can leave the UAE or stay if they want. The statement did not say whether the family will be allowed to take the man’s body for burial in Lebanon following reports that they were prevented from do so.

Sima Watling, a researcher with Amnesty International focusing on the Arab Gulf country, told The Associated Press on Friday that according to Ezzedine’s family, he had been arrested on March 22 along with eight other people, including two of his brothers, on unknown charges.

Ezzedine died on May 4, she said. His family was only notified several days later, when his son was asked by authorities to come to the cemetery and identify the body, she added. Ezzedine’s son was only permitted to see his father’s face, while his body was kept covered.

UAE authorities denied the family’s request to bring him back to Lebanon for burial, Watling said. The two brothers who were detained along with him were subsequently released from detention but banned from leaving the country.

UAE authorities have detained dozens of Lebanese, mostly Shiites, in the past over alleged links to the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The UAE, like other Gulf Cooperation Council members, considers Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

In 2019, the UAE sentenced one Lebanese national to life in prison and two to ten years in prison on charges of links to Hezbollah.



AP
 

Lebanon News

Middle East

Lebanese

UAE

Foreign

Ministers

FM

Speak

Man

Death

Custody

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Two dead as Israel strikes West Bank, Gaza, Palestinians fire rockets
US military to bolster defensive posture in Gulf after Iran seizes tankers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-12

Norway concerned over human rights in China, PM tells visiting Chinese foreign minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister calls on banks to release funds for embassies, foreign diplomats

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-08

Young Lebanese Rama Hashem excels in figure skating in the UAE

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
03:37

Cease-fire between Israel and militants in Gaza appears to hold after days of fighting

LBCI
Middle East
02:39

Turkey's upbeat Kilicdaroglu says election will bring a new spring

LBCI
Middle East
02:00

Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from al-Qaida past, get off Western terrorism lists

LBCI
Middle East
01:39

Turkey’s elections for presidency, parliament underway

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
World
11:42

Head of Russia's crime agency suggests nationalizing key parts of economy

LBCI
World
2023-05-05

Russia's Wagner threatens to leave Bakhmut, Ukraine says mercenaries reinforcing

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:09

In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project

LBCI
Middle East
14:41

Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

Supreme Islamic Council addresses the urgency to elect a president

LBCI
Middle East
09:22

Israel, Islamic Jihad signal no near-term Gaza truce

LBCI
Middle East
14:21

Israel, Palestinians agree to Gaza truce, Palestinian officials say

LBCI
Middle East
13:30

Syria extends permission on post-quake aid border crossings for 3 months

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app