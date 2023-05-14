Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from al-Qaida past, get off Western terrorism lists

Middle East
2023-05-14 | 02:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from al-Qaida past, get off Western terrorism lists
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from al-Qaida past, get off Western terrorism lists

The leader of an insurgent group that rules much of northwest Syria rose to notoriety over the past decade by claiming deadly bombings, threatening revenge against Western “crusader” forces and dispatching Islamist religious police to crack down on women deemed to be immodestly dressed.

Today the man known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani is trying hard to distance his group, Hayat Tahrir al Sham, known as HTS, from its al-Qaida origins, spreading a message of pluralism and religious tolerance.

As part of the rebranding, he has cracked down on extremist factions and dissolved the notorious religious police. For the first time in more than a decade, a Mass was performed recently at a long-shuttered church in Idlib province.

Al-Golani told a recent gathering of religious and local officials that Islamic law should not be imposed by force. “We don’t want the society to become hypocritical so that they pray when they see us and don’t once we leave,” al-Golani said, pointing to Saudi Arabia, which has relaxed its social controls in recent years after decades of strict Islamic rule.

The pivot comes at a time when al-Golani’s group is increasingly isolated. Countries that had once backed insurgents in Syria’s uprising-turned-civil-war are restoring relations with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Saudi Arabia, a one-time Assad foe, reversed course and led a push resulting in Syria’s return to the Arab League last week, after 12 years of regional isolation.

Even Turkey, the main remaining state backer of armed opposition groups in Syria, has signaled a shift. This week, the Turkish foreign minister met with his Syrian counterpart in Moscow, the first such meeting since 2011. The foreign ministers of Russia and Iran, Assad’s main allies, also attended.

The meeting marked a significant step toward Damascus and Ankara restoring ties, even as the presence of Turkish troops in northwest Syria remains a sticking point.

At the same time, the United States considers HTS a terrorist group and has offered a $10 million reward for information on al-Golani’s whereabouts. The United Nations also designates it a terrorist organization.

Earlier this month, the U.S. and Turkey jointly slapped sanctions on two people who allegedly raised money for militant groups, including HTS.

Al-Golani rose to prominence in the early months of the Syrian uprising in 2011, when he became the leader of al-Qaida’s branch in Syria, known at the time as the Nusra Front. Militants and top officials from Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaida flocked to the group’s base of operations in northern Syria, where many of them were later killed in U.S. strikes.

In July 2016, the Nusra Front changed its name to Fatah al-Sham Front and said it was cutting ties with al-Qaida, in what was seen by many as an attempt to improve its image. Fatah al-Sham later merged with several other groups and became Hayat Tahrir al Sham.

During that period, al-Golani showed his face publicly for the first time and changed his style of dress from white turbans and robes to shirts and trousers. His fighters went after Islamic State group militants who fled to Idlib after their defeat and cracked down on Horas al-Din or “Guardians of Religion,” another militant group that includes hardcore al-Qaida members who broke away from HTS.

The change in al-Golani’s public image appears not to have impressed the U.S. government.

Posts on social media accounts of the U.S. government’s Rewards for Justice show a photo of al-Golani wearing a light blue shirt and dark blue blazer with a caption in Arabic that reads: “Hello, handsome al-Golani. Nice shirt. You can change your uniform, but you will always be a terrorist. Don’t forget the $10 million reward.”

In 2017, HTS set up a so-called “salvation government” to run day-to-day affairs in the region. At first, it attempted to enforce a strict interpretation of Islamic law. Religious police were tasked with making sure that women were covered, with only their faces and hands showing. Its members would force shops to close on Fridays so that people could attend the weekly prayers. Playing music was banned, as was smoking water pipes in public.

In March 2020, Russia and Turkey, which support rival groups in the conflict, reached a truce. Since then, rebel-held northwestern Syria has witnessed relative calm, and HTS focused its efforts on cracking down on the remnants of IS and other jihadist groups. The International Crisis Group think tank, in a report earlier this year, said HTS has evolved and “distanced itself from global jihadism.”

HTS has also sometimes portrayed itself as a defender of minorities in the primarily Sunni Arab northwest.

In March, members of a Turkish-backed armed group shot dead four Kurdish men in the town of Jinderis as they lit a fire to celebrate the Kurdish new year. Al-Golani met with the victims’ families and other Kurdish residents of the area and promised revenge against the perpetrators.

In a 2021 interview with PBS, al-Golani called his group’s terrorist designation “unfair” and “political,” saying that while he had criticized Western policies in the region, “we didn’t say we want to fight (them).”

Al-Golani said his involvement with al-Qaeda has ended, and that even in the past his group was “against carrying out operations outside of Syria.”

The State Department said in a statement that al-Golani remains a designated terrorist and that it does not comment on possible deliberations about changing such designations.

Aron Lund, a fellow with the Century International research center, said he believes it’s unlikely the U.S. will remove HTS and al-Golani from its terrorism list. “As far as I can tell, the U.S. government remains genuinely concerned about the group’s links to global jihadism,” Lund said.

Waiel Olwan, a researcher at the Turkey-based think tank Jusoor for Studies, said he believes al-Golani is trying to show he is in control of Idlib and to guarantee a place for himself in Syria once the conflict ends.

Asim Zedan, an activist whose group tracks violations by HTS, said the ongoing terror designation is a blow to al-Golani’s self-image.

“After forming the salvation government and setting up ministries, al-Golani now sees himself as a head of state,” Zedan said.

AP
 

Middle East

Syria

Al Qaida

Abu Mohammed Al Golani

Hayat Tahrir Al Sham

LBCI Next
Turkey's upbeat Kilicdaroglu says election will bring a new spring
Turkey’s elections for presidency, parliament underway
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

​Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Al-Rahi calls on officials to conduct negotiations with Syria, international community for Syrian refugees' return

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-13

Syria extends permission on post-quake aid border crossings for 3 months

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-13

Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

​Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-10

Connecting the Gulf to India: A strategic move in politics and economics

LBCI
World
2023-05-10

Cooler temperatures offer temporary reprieve for Alberta wildfires

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Khawaja to LBCI: The other 'team' agreed not to support Frangieh, but did not agree on an alternative name

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

​Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:07

Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Al-Rahi calls on officials to conduct negotiations with Syria, international community for Syrian refugees' return

LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow

LBCI
Middle East
02:00

Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from al-Qaida past, get off Western terrorism lists

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app