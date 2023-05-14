Turkey's upbeat Kilicdaroglu says election will bring a new spring

Middle East
2023-05-14 | 02:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkey&#39;s upbeat Kilicdaroglu says election will bring a new spring
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Turkey's upbeat Kilicdaroglu says election will bring a new spring

He is not as charismatic as Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, but mild-mannered Kemal Kilicdaroglu is optimistic about his chances of beating Erdogan in Sunday's election, promising a new spring after two decades of his rival's tumultuous governance.

Long stuck in the shadow of Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party (AKP), opposition leader Kilicdaroglu has flourished on the campaign trail with polls showing he has a slight lead.

"I am asking everyone to stay calm and to remember that we are bringing spring to this country," he told Reuters in an interview at his office in Ankara two days ahead of what many see as modern Turkey's most consequential vote.

"Never have a pessimistic mood," he said in a message to supporters. "Remember that we will replace an authoritarian rule with the votes we cast," he added.

He has pledged to set Turkey, Europe's second-largest country, on a new path and roll back much of the legacy of the man who has taken tight control of most of its institutions.

Kilicdaroglu's top priority however is a return to orthodox economic policies and the parliamentary system of governance, and independence for a judiciary critics say Erdogan has used to crack down on dissent.

"We need to appoint someone who is trusted by financial circles as the head of the central bank. This is the first thing foreign investors will see. Plus, we will ensure the independence of the central bank," he said in the interview.

"We are forming Champions League teams in every department. From politics to economics, from education to culture. We will rule the country with the most competent teams," he said.

COST-OF-LIVING CRISIS

His plan aims to cool inflation that hit 85% last year and solve a cost-of living crisis that has impoverished many Turks.

An alliance of six opposition parties named the earnest and sometimes feisty former civil servant as its candidate to take on Erdogan in Sunday's elections.

Opinion polls showed Kilicdaroglu, 74, holding an edge, and possibly winning in a second round vote, after an inclusive campaign promising solutions to a cost-of-living crisis that has eroded Erdogan's popularity in recent years.

"I know people are struggling to get by. I know the cost of living and the hopelessness of young people," Kilicdaroglu told a rally this month. "The time has come for change. A new spirit and understanding is necessary."

Critics say Kilicdaroglu - who is scorned by Erdogan after suffering repeated election defeats as chair of the Republican People's Party (CHP) - lacks his opponent's bombastic style and domineering power to steer his alliance once elected.

He "portrays a totally opposite image from Erdogan, who is a polarizing figure and fighter who consolidates his voter base," said Birol Baskan, a Turkey-based author and political analyst.

"Kilicdaroglu appears much more statesmanlike, trying to unify and reach out to those not voting for them... That is his magic, and very difficult to do in Turkey," he said. "I'm not sure he will win, but he, Kilicdaroglu, is the right character at the right time."

If he wins, Kilicdaroglu faces challenges keeping an opposition alliance including nationalists, Islamists, secularists and liberals united. His selection as candidate came after a 72-hour dispute in which the leader of the second-biggest party, IYI's Meral Aksener, briefly walked out.

His biggest task would be erasing the footprints which Erdogan and his party left on all organs of the state, from the military to the judiciary and media, cramming them with loyalists and sidelining liberals and critics.

Kilicdaroglu said a fundamental problem of Turkey's foreign policy during the tenure of Erdogan's AKP was the exclusion of the foreign ministry in the policy making process.

'PEACE-ORIENTED FOREIGN POLICY'

"We would pursue a peace-oriented foreign policy that prioritises Turkey's national interest. Our priority is our national interests and to act in line with the modern world," Kilicdaroglu added.

Analysts say Erdogan, the country's longest-serving leader, is closer than ever to defeat despite the government's record fiscal spending on social aid ahead of the vote.

The opposition has stressed that Erdogan's drive to slash interest rates set off the inflationary crisis that devastated household budgets. The government says the policy stoked exports and investment as part of a programme encouraging lira holdings.

Before entering politics, Kilicdaroglu worked in the finance ministry and then chaired Turkey's Social Insurance Institution for most of the 1990s. In speeches, Erdogan frequently disparages his performance in that role.

A former economist, he became an MP in 2002 when Erdogan's AKP first came to power, representing the centre-left CHP, a party established by modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk which has struggled to reach beyond its secularist grassroots toward conservatives.

However, he has spoken in recent years of a desire to heal old wounds with devout Muslims and Kurds.

Kilicdaroglu rose to prominence as the CHP's anti-graft campaigner, appearing on TV to brandish dossiers that led to high-profile resignations. A year after losing a mayoral run in Istanbul, he was elected unopposed as party leader in 2010.

Born in the eastern Tunceli province, Kilicdaroglu is an Alevi, a minority group that follows a faith drawing on Shi'ite Muslim, Sufi and Anatolian folk traditions.

Nicknamed "Gandhi Kemal" by Turkey's media because his slight, bespectacled appearance bears a resemblance to India's independence hero, he captured the public imagination in 2017 when he launched a 450 km (280 mile) "March for Justice" from Ankara to Istanbul over the arrest of a CHP deputy.

Reuters
 

Middle East

Turkey

President

Tayyip Erdogan

Kemal Kilicdaroglu

Election

Governance

AKP

Opposition

LBCI Next
Cease-fire between Israel and militants in Gaza appears to hold after days of fighting
Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from al-Qaida past, get off Western terrorism lists
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow

LBCI
World
11:41

India's opposition Congress gains key foothold with state election win

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

​Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-10

Connecting the Gulf to India: A strategic move in politics and economics

LBCI
World
2023-05-10

Cooler temperatures offer temporary reprieve for Alberta wildfires

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Khawaja to LBCI: The other 'team' agreed not to support Frangieh, but did not agree on an alternative name

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

​Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:07

Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Al-Rahi calls on officials to conduct negotiations with Syria, international community for Syrian refugees' return

LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow

LBCI
Middle East
02:00

Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from al-Qaida past, get off Western terrorism lists

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app