What the voters say as Turkey votes in landmark elections

Middle East
2023-05-14 | 07:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
What the voters say as Turkey votes in landmark elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
What the voters say as Turkey votes in landmark elections

Here are some views from Turkish citizens as their country voted on Sunday in elections that could extend President Tayyip Erdogan's rule into a third decade or see a transfer of power to his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

In Turkey's largest city Istanbul:

"(Erdogan) gave us everything. He made many lovely things happen. I don't know what else he can give us but I want him to continue. We've been worn about by the excitement all week. I don't think it will go to a runoff," said school staff member Hasibe, 40, in the school where Erdogan voted on the Asian side of the city.

"I see these elections as a choice between democracy and dictatorship. I chose democracy and I hope that my country chooses democracy. I have hope that Kilicdaroglu will win," said retired health sector worker Ahmet Kalkan, 64.

"There has never been a change in my thoughts because the future is here. God willing, Turkey will be a world leader," said Erdogan supporter Mehmet Akif Kahraman.

"I have voted many times but I feel so excited for the first time," said telecommunications sector worker Kubra, 36. "I voted for Kilicdaroglu and the Nation Alliance. I want development and change in education, law, democracy and human rights."

"My ideas have changed since the last election. We feel insulted now. We are tired of the constant sayings and empty words," said 80-year-old Gungor Yucel. "Of course, there are good things (Erdogan) did, but lately, they started to look down on and insult the nation. It is hard to deal with after a certain age."

In the southern city of Antakya, devastated by February's earthquake:

"We came here to reconstruct this place because we love our city very much. We lost our friends, we lost our city," said Antakya resident Suheyla Azaki Gok. "I see this election as a hope for my own future. I have hope. God willing, the results will be good. We look forward to the day when our city will be rebuilt and we will return here."

"We experienced massive destruction. Our school has become unusable. We are unable to use the building. As you can see, even in elections, votes are being cast in ballot boxes outside," said school teacher Behzat Oz. "Our students lost their lives, and some of them went to other places. As the people of Hatay (province), we are devastated."

"We don't like this government, especially this president. When the earthquake happened, they leave here the people for die, nobody come here for four days," said Antakya resident Ozgur Kayabolen.

In Diyarbakir, the largest city in the mainly Kurdish southeast:

"I voted for Erdogan for the presidency. For parliament I voted for the (pro-Kurdish) Green Red Party. Kilicdaroglu's statements didn't convince me," said civil servant Ahmet Celebi, 45. "Erdogan put his name to very important projects for this country so I want him to continue."

"I voted for the Green Left Party and Kilicdaroglu because the economic crisis is making it difficult for us. A change is needed for the country," said Nuri Can, 26. "After the election there will be an economic crisis at the door again, so I wanted change."

"I voted for the AK Party and Erdogan. The country's economic situation is not good but I still believe that Erdogan will fix this situation. Turkey's prestige abroad has reached a very good point with Erdogan and I want this to continue," said retiree Hayati Arslan, 51.

Reuters
 

Middle East

Turkey

Elections

President

Tayyip Erdogan

Kemal Kilicdaroglu

LBCI Next
Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?
Saudi's Morabaha Marina aims to raise up to $83.4 million in IPO -statement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?

LBCI
Middle East
01:39

Turkey’s elections for presidency, parliament underway

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-13

Campaigning in Turkey’s pivotal elections nearing end

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

​Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-19

North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile into Japan's territory

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-24

Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Khawaja to LBCI: The other 'team' agreed not to support Frangieh, but did not agree on an alternative name

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

​Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:07

Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Al-Rahi calls on officials to conduct negotiations with Syria, international community for Syrian refugees' return

LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow

LBCI
Middle East
02:00

Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from al-Qaida past, get off Western terrorism lists

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app