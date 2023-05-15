For Turkey runoff, potential kingmaker draws red line at Kurdish concessions

2023-05-15 | 07:57
LBCI
LBCI
For Turkey runoff, potential kingmaker draws red line at Kurdish concessions
0min
For Turkey runoff, potential kingmaker draws red line at Kurdish concessions

Sinan Ogan, Turkey's nationalist presidential candidate who finished third in Sunday's election, said he could only support main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the runoff if he agrees to offer no concessions to a pro-Kurdish party.

Ogan won 5.2% in Sunday's first round of the presidential election. President Tayyip Erdogan, who led after the Sunday vote, and Kilicdaroglu will take part in the runoff, set for May 28.

"We will consult with our voter base for our decision in the runoff. But we already made clear that the fight against terrorism and sending refugees back are our red lines," Ogan, who took 5.2% of the initial vote, told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

Reuters
 

