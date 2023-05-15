News
UAE invites Syria's President Assad to COP28 - Syrian state news agency
Middle East
2023-05-15 | 09:33
UAE invites Syria's President Assad to COP28 - Syrian state news agency
The United Arab Emirates has invited Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to attend the COP28 climate summit it is hosting at the end of this year, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Monday.
The invite was extended by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.
Reuters
Middle East
UAE
Invite
Syria
President
Bashar al-Assad
COP28
Syrian
