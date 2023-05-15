UAE invites Syria's President Assad to COP28 - Syrian state news agency

2023-05-15 | 09:33
UAE invites Syria&#39;s President Assad to COP28 - Syrian state news agency
UAE invites Syria's President Assad to COP28 - Syrian state news agency

The United Arab Emirates has invited Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to attend the COP28 climate summit it is hosting at the end of this year, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Monday.

The invite was extended by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.




Reuters
 

