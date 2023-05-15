News
2023-05-15
Saudi FM meets German counterpart in Jeddah - Saudi FM
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, in Jeddah on Monday, the Saudi foreign ministry wrote on Twitter.
The German foreign ministry had said earlier that Baerbock, who will also visit Qatar next, would discuss bilateral issues as well as questions of regional crises with Gulf counterparts.
"In view of the numerous challenges in the region, from the acute crisis in the Sudan and the long-standing conflicts in Syria and Yemen to the Taliban’s takeover of power in Afghanistan, a dependable dialogue with partners in the Gulf is essential for Germany and Europe," the German ministry added.
The ministry also quoted Baerbock as saying: "The Gulf region is a geopolitical hub between Asia, Africa and Europe and its influence extends far beyond the Arabian Peninsula."
Reuters
