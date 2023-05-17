Top Russian energy diplomat visits Iran; wants more cooperation in oil, gas

Middle East
2023-05-17 | 02:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Top Russian energy diplomat visits Iran; wants more cooperation in oil, gas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Top Russian energy diplomat visits Iran; wants more cooperation in oil, gas

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, in charge of energy diplomacy, started a visit to Iran on Tuesday and stressed the benefits of more cooperation in the oil and gas sectors, Moscow said.

Russia and Iran, both under Western sanctions, are forging closer ties in order to support their economies and to undermine Western sanctions which they both cast as unjustified.

Novak met Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and also visited a number of oil and gas equipment manufacturers and discussed prospects for working together in the fuel, energy and transport sectors, the Russian government said in a statement.

"The oil and gas industry is a backbone for the economies of our countries. Strengthening bilateral cooperation in this area will undoubtedly increase the economic sustainability of Russia and Iran," it quoted Novak as saying.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in the field of electrical and nuclear energy as well as renewable energy sources, the statement added, but gave no details.

Russia started fuel exports to Iran by rail this year for the first time after traditional buyers shunned trade with Moscow, industry sources and exports data revealed in April.



Reuters
 

Middle East

Russian

Energy

Diplomat

Visit

Iran

Cooperation

Oil

Gas

Russia

LBCI Next
Erdogan calls Turkish voters to ensure stability in runoff vote
Syria's return and regional unity: The 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-16

Borrell urges EU to crack down on imports of Indian fuels made with Russian oil –FT

LBCI
World
2023-05-15

US sees more indication of Russia, Iran defense cooperation

LBCI
World
2023-05-14

G7 leaders to target Russian energy, trade in new sanctions steps

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-11

Turkey defers $600 million Russian energy payment under deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:03

Russia and Iran sign rail deal for corridor intended to rival Suez Canal

LBCI
Middle East
05:19

Turkey opposition says irregularities at thousands of ballot boxes

LBCI
Middle East
03:49

Erdogan calls Turkish voters to ensure stability in runoff vote

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Syria's return and regional unity: The 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-17

Sotheby's to auction world's largest ruby in New York in June

LBCI
Variety
07:14

Asia's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' because of climate change - scientists

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Bombardments rock Sudan capital for third day, US calls for ceasefire

LBCI
Variety
09:27

ANYBotics raises $50 million to help deploy its robot dog

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:14

Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:09

A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app