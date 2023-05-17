Bridging the divide: Lebanese, Syrian FMs work toward refugee solutions

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib met on Wednesday with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, on the sidelines of the preparatory meetings for the Arab Summit in Jeddah.



During their meeting, Syrian FM affirmed that the ties between Syria and Lebanon are close and that coordination between both countries continues in various areas of mutual concern.



Furthermore, Bou Habib said they "discussed the issue of refugees in Lebanon," mentioning that "the atmosphere was positive, and there were no contentious issues."



However, Mekdad emphasized the necessity of Syrian refugees returning to their home country, and said that "this return requires resources."



"Syria welcomes all its citizens," Mekdad stressed.



He also stated, "Whether Western countries encourage their return or not, they are welcome in their homeland."



Moreover, he pointed out that "asylum is a burden, but Syria wants all its refugee sons and daughters to return to their homeland so that this burden falls on the country itself and not on others."



For his part, Bou Habib confirmed that several issues were agreed upon.



These issues will be further discussed in specialized committees within the Arab League, including the Syrian refugee crisis, drug-related concerns, and other matters.