Saudi Arabia's Aramco names presidents for upstream and downstream business

Middle East
2023-05-18 | 02:14
High views
Saudi Arabia&#39;s Aramco names presidents for upstream and downstream business
Saudi Arabia's Aramco names presidents for upstream and downstream business

Saudi Arabian oil giant (2222.SE) Aramco on Thursday named Nasir al-Naimi as president of its upstream business and Mohammed Al Qahtani as president of its downstream business.

The state oil company said the newly created positions and appointments, which have been approved by the board, will be effective from July 1.

Aramco listed on the Saudi bourse in late 2019, raising $25.6 billion in its IPO and later sold more shares under a "greenshoe option", to raise the total to $29.4 billion.

Reuters
 

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Aramco

President

Oil

Company

