Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Saudi Arabia's Aramco names presidents for upstream and downstream business
Middle East
2023-05-18 | 02:14
Saudi Arabia's Aramco names presidents for upstream and downstream business
Saudi Arabian oil giant (2222.SE) Aramco on Thursday named Nasir al-Naimi as president of its upstream business and Mohammed Al Qahtani as president of its downstream business.
The state oil company said the newly created positions and appointments, which have been approved by the board, will be effective from July 1.
Aramco listed on the Saudi bourse in late 2019, raising $25.6 billion in its IPO and later sold more shares under a "greenshoe option", to raise the total to $29.4 billion.
Reuters
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Aramco
President
Oil
Company
