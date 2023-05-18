Erdogan rival sharpens tone on migrants before Turkey runoff

Middle East
2023-05-18 | 03:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Erdogan rival sharpens tone on migrants before Turkey runoff
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Erdogan rival sharpens tone on migrants before Turkey runoff

Tayyip Erdogan's rival in Turkey's presidential race accused the government on Wednesday of allowing 10 million "irregular" migrants to enter the country, marking a nationalist turn in his rhetoric ahead of a May 28 runoff vote.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, candidate of a six-party opposition alliance, trailed Erdogan in the first round of the presidential election held on Sunday, confounding expectations in opinion polls that he would come out ahead.
 
Kilicdaroglu's latest comments came after his party said it had filed complaints over suspected irregularities at thousands of ballot boxes in Sunday's landmark elections.

Erdogan's ruling Islamist-rooted AK Party and its nationalist allies won a comfortable parliamentary majority in Sunday's elections, while Erdogan fell just shy of the 50 percent threshold needed to win outright in the presidential contest.
 
Kilicdaroglu, chair of the secularist Republican People's Party (CHP), received 44.9 percent in what was seen as the biggest electoral challenge to Erdogan's 20-year rule.

A third candidate, nationalist Sinan Ogan, obtained 5.17 percent and both Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu are expected to seek his endorsement in negotiations this week.

"We will not abandon our homeland to this mentality that allowed 10 million irregular migrants to come among us," Kilicdaroglu said in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday, warning the number of migrants could go up to 30 million.

"Those who love their homeland, come to the ballot box," Kilicdaroglu urged voters.

He provided no evidence regarding the number of migrants. Turkey hosts the world's largest refugee population of around 4 million, according to official figures.

Turkish authorities have caught nearly 50,600 irregular migrants this year as of May 11, after apprehending some 285,000 in 2022, according to Interior Ministry data.
 
Kilicdaroglu's nationalist-flavored video suggested that his campaign was departing from its previous more moderate stance.

It could also be seen as appealing to supporters of Ogan, who had campaigned on sending back migrants, including some 3.6 million Syrians displaced by war to the south.
 
FRACTURED OPPOSITION
 
Erdogan, now in pole position, says only he can ensure stability in Turkey, a NATO member state, as it grapples with a cost-of-living crisis, soaring inflation and the impact of devastating earthquakes in February.

Analysts have said Erdogan's insistence that the opposition was backed by Kurdish militants - using fabricated videos and without any evidence - had chimed with his voter base, outweighing their economic worries.

His message was an allusion to the pro-Kurdish Green Left Party (YSP), which backed Kilicdaroglu but was not part of the six-party opposition alliance.

The YSP, which is the third largest party in the new parliament after Erdogan's AKP and Kilicdaroglu's CHP, denies ties to the Kurdish militants.

Mehmet Ali Kulat, chairman of MAK polling company, said that for many voters the opposition did not appear sufficiently tough on terrorism.

"The government made voters answer this question: 'Okay, you lost some of your wealth and resources but do you want to lose your state too?" Kulat said.

In Wednesday's video, Kilicdaroglu also accused Erdogan of cooperating with the network Ankara accuses of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt. The network is classed in Turkey as a terrorist organization.

Metropoll pollster Ozer Sencar said the opposition alliance had created a fractured image due to internal disputes.

"They damaged their reputation," he said.

MAK's Kulat said a majority of voters in the 11 provinces hit by the earthquakes had also mostly supported Erdogan because they believed he was best placed to rebuild devastated cities.

Separately on Wednesday the CHP said it had filed complaints over suspected irregularities at thousands of ballot boxes in the elections, though party officials said the objections were unlikely to alter the overall result of the presidential vote.
 

Middle East

Erdogan

Turkey

Elections

Presidency

Fractured

Opposition

Politics

Government

LBCI Next
Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum
Jordan must accelerate reforms to drive faster growth
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-14

Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-14

Turkey’s elections for presidency, parliament underway

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-07

Turkey's opposition leader looks to emerge from Erdogan's shadow

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-01

Erdogan indicates Turkey elections to be held on May 14

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
04:01

Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum

LBCI
Middle East
03:17

Jordan must accelerate reforms to drive faster growth

LBCI
Middle East
03:09

Dubai orders Danish tax fraud suspect to repay more than $1 billion

LBCI
Middle East
03:07

Iran and Russia sign rail deal for corridor intended to rival Suez Canal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
04:01

Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum

LBCI
World
2023-05-05

UK Conservatives suffering 'terrible' night with local election losses

LBCI
World
2023-04-22

Angry at Brazil's Lula, Ukrainians protest in Lisbon as official visit starts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-13

Hajj Hassan to LBCI: We are working to secure 65 votes for Frangieh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
15:24

US affirms commitment to sanctions, won't normalize with Syria's Assad: State Department to LBCI

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:03

Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
06:04

Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries

LBCI
Middle East
04:01

Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Asiri to LBCI: Lebanon needs a qualified and unifying president

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app