Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon's presidential vacuum

Middle East
2023-05-18 | 04:01
High views
Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon's presidential vacuum
2min
Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum

Spokesman for the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Jamal Rushdi, announced on Thursday that a good number of Arab leaders and presidents will attend the summit in Jeddah, and the attendance of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been confirmed.
 
During an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he indicated that "there are two Arab summits within less than a year, and Saudi Arabia was keen to hold the summit on time, as we have explosive issues such as the Sudan crisis, and Jeddah is hosting talks between the parties. Therefore, the summit may contribute to resolving the crisis. There have been Arab movements in recent months, and the summit is an opportunity for countries to reconsider these files comprehensively in light of important developments, especially regarding Iran."
 
He pointed out that Syria's return to the summit comes as a culmination of a political process, and solving the issue of refugees will take time to happen.
 
Regarding Lebanon, Rushdi emphasized that it requires Christian-Christian consensus, saying, "Lebanese people need to pay attention to the issue of timing, as the suffering in the country is severe. The summit will discuss several principles, including calling for an end to the presidential vacuum. Still, it ultimately depends on the Lebanese themselves, especially since, based on previous experiences, no party can impose a certain formula."

