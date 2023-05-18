NEOM, the planned smart city in northwestern Saudi Arabia, is set to revolutionize urban living and become a global landmark of sustainability and innovation. As part of its ambitious development, NEOM will be divided into ten distinct regions, each with its unique focus and purpose. In this article, we will delve into four of these regions: Sindalah, The Line, Trojena, and Oxagon.
The Line, undoubtedly the most famous of the regions, is an extraordinary concept that challenges traditional notions of urban development. Stretching 170 kilometers across the NEOM region, The Line will be a linear city, accommodating a staggering nine million people. However, what sets it apart is its commitment to nature and human well-being. With no roads, cars, or emissions, The Line will be powered entirely by renewable energy sources. A mere 200 meters wide and elevated 500 meters above sea level, this sustainable city will provide an unprecedented urban living experience. Its focus on pedestrian-friendly design will ensure that residents have access to all necessary facilities within a five-minute walk. The integration of green spaces and careful consideration of microclimates will further enhance the comfort and quality of life for its inhabitants.
Moving on to Trojena, this region promises to be a remarkable year-round mountain destination in the heart of NEOM. Nestled in the Sarwat Mountains, Trojena spans an area of approximately 60 square kilometers. The region's diverse landscape, with elevations ranging from 1,500 to 2,600 meters, creates a unique climate ideal for outdoor activities. Trojena's centerpiece will be a world-class ski resort, capable of hosting the 2029 Asian Winter Games. Moreover, Trojena aims to offer a seamless blend of natural and developed landscapes, providing residents and visitors with unparalleled human-centric experiences. With its fresh air, stunning views, and innovative architectural and engineering designs, Trojena will undoubtedly capture the imagination of all who visit.
Sindalah, situated as an island resort within the Red Sea, caters specifically to the yachting community. Spanning an impressive 840,000 square meters, Sindalah will feature an 86-berth marina and a collection of luxurious hotels. As a showcase of NEOM's vision becoming a reality, this island destination embodies exclusivity and exquisite luxury. Visitors can explore the rich marine life and biodiversity of the Red Sea, all while adhering to Neom's strict sustainability practices. With its proximity to Europe and the Mediterranean, Sindalah will become a hub for the international yachting community, offering a perfect blend of hospitality, fine dining, and curated events.
Last but not least, Oxagon, a port city located on the Red Sea's southern coast, stands out as a paradigm of harmony between people, industries, and technology with nature. Shaped like an octagon, Oxagon will be the world's largest floating structure, serving as a port and logistics hub. The city will prioritize industry 4.0 approaches and the circular economy, fostering innovation and supporting entrepreneurs in bringing their ideas to fruition. It will be a place where people live, work, and play in thriving communities. Oxagon's fully automated next-generation port will provide seamless connectivity to global markets through an integrated physical and digital supply chain.
These four regions of NEOM, Sindalah, The Line, Trojena, and Oxagon, represent the visionary and groundbreaking nature of this ambitious smart city project. From sustainable living to mountain adventures, luxury island resorts to state-of-the-art ports, Neom is poised to redefine the future of urban living. As the remaining regions are unveiled, the world eagerly awaits the realization of this extraordinary venture, where innovation, sustainability, and human-centric design converge in perfect harmony.
