Discover NEOM's futuristic realms: Unveiling the extraordinary regions of Sindalah, The Line, Trojena, and Oxagon

NEOM, the planned smart city in northwestern Saudi Arabia, is set to revolutionize urban living and become a global landmark of sustainability and innovation. As part of its ambitious development, NEOM will be divided into ten distinct regions, each with its unique focus and purpose. In this article, we will delve into four of these regions: Sindalah, The Line, Trojena, and Oxagon.



The Line, undoubtedly the most famous of the regions, is an extraordinary concept that challenges traditional notions of urban development. Stretching 170 kilometers across the NEOM region, The Line will be a linear city, accommodating a staggering nine million people. However, what sets it apart is its commitment to nature and human well-being. With no roads, cars, or emissions, The Line will be powered entirely by renewable energy sources. A mere 200 meters wide and elevated 500 meters above sea level, this sustainable city will provide an unprecedented urban living experience. Its focus on pedestrian-friendly design will ensure that residents have access to all necessary facilities within a five-minute walk. The integration of green spaces and careful consideration of microclimates will further enhance the comfort and quality of life for its inhabitants.

Moving on to Trojena, this region promises to be a remarkable year-round mountain destination in the heart of NEOM. Nestled in the Sarwat Mountains, Trojena spans an area of approximately 60 square kilometers. The region's diverse landscape, with elevations ranging from 1,500 to 2,600 meters, creates a unique climate ideal for outdoor activities. Trojena's centerpiece will be a world-class ski resort, capable of hosting the 2029 Asian Winter Games. Moreover, Trojena aims to offer a seamless blend of natural and developed landscapes, providing residents and visitors with unparalleled human-centric experiences. With its fresh air, stunning views, and innovative architectural and engineering designs, Trojena will undoubtedly capture the imagination of all who visit.

Sindalah, situated as an island resort within the Red Sea, caters specifically to the yachting community. Spanning an impressive 840,000 square meters, Sindalah will feature an 86-berth marina and a collection of luxurious hotels. As a showcase of NEOM's vision becoming a reality, this island destination embodies exclusivity and exquisite luxury. Visitors can explore the rich marine life and biodiversity of the Red Sea, all while adhering to Neom's strict sustainability practices. With its proximity to Europe and the Mediterranean, Sindalah will become a hub for the international yachting community, offering a perfect blend of hospitality, fine dining, and curated events.