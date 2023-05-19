Iran executes three men over recent protests, judiciary says

Middle East
2023-05-19 | 02:01
High views
Iran executes three men over recent protests, judiciary says
Iran executes three men over recent protests, judiciary says

Iran executed three men on Friday over recent protests, the judiciary of the Middle East nation said on Twitter.

Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were executed in the central city of Isfahan, it said.

They were implicated in the deaths of two members of the Basij paramilitary force and a law enforcement officer.

Reuters
 

Middle East

Iran

Execution

Protests

Judiciary

