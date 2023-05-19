Ukraine's Zelenskiy on way to Arab League meeting

Middle East
2023-05-19 | 04:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ukraine&#39;s Zelenskiy on way to Arab League meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Ukraine's Zelenskiy on way to Arab League meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is on his way to the Arab League meeting in Saudi Arabia, a source familiar with the meeting told Reuters.

Zelenskiy will then travel on to the G7 meeting in Hiroshima in Japan from the Saudi city of Jeddah on a French government plane, the source told Reuters.
 

Middle East

Ukraine

Zelenskiy

On Way

Arab League

Meeting

LBCI Next
France taking Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Arab League, G7 meeting
Then and now: How Arab states changed course on Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
05:31

France taking Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Arab League, G7 meeting

LBCI
Middle East
05:52

Ukraine's Zelenskiy lands in Jeddah to attend Arab League

LBCI
World
2023-02-23

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says meeting with China 'desirable'

LBCI
World
2023-05-15

Ukraine hails gains in Bakhmut as Zelenskiy wins more weapons in Europe

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
05:52

Ukraine's Zelenskiy lands in Jeddah to attend Arab League

LBCI
Middle East
05:31

France taking Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Arab League, G7 meeting

LBCI
Middle East
03:01

Then and now: How Arab states changed course on Syria

LBCI
Middle East
02:26

Syria's Assad to attend Arab summit, bringing isolation to an end

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Middle East
05:52

Ukraine's Zelenskiy lands in Jeddah to attend Arab League

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-24

Turkey issues earthquake rebuilding rules after millions left homeless

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-17

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription launches in India

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

General Security confirms that it has enough passports to meet all requests

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app