France taking Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Arab League, G7 meeting

Middle East
2023-05-19 | 05:31
High views
LBCI
France taking Ukraine&#39;s Zelenskiy to Arab League, G7 meeting
1min
France taking Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Arab League, G7 meeting

A French government plane is taking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the Arab League Summit in Saudi Arabia and will later take him to the G7 leaders' summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Zelenskiy will attend the Arab League summit later on Friday, the source, who was speaking on condition of anonymity as the information is sensitive, said.
 
The source added that it was an opportunity for the Ukrainian leader to lobby allies and countries that have remained neutral in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

With an expected Ukrainian offensive expected soon, the source said it was vital for Zelenskiy to continue to put the pressure on his allies at the G7 in terms of military support, the source said.

Zelenskiy may also seek to speak face-to-face with leaders from India, Indonesia and Brazil, who are also attending the meeting on Sunday, the source said.
 
"Zelenskiy is giving everything," the source said.
 

