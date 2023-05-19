G7 draft communique voices 'grave concern' over Iran's nuclear program

2023-05-19 | 09:11
G7 draft communique voices 'grave concern' over Iran's nuclear program
G7 draft communique voices 'grave concern' over Iran's nuclear program

Leaders of the Group of Seven advanced nations "remain deeply concerned about Iran's unabated escalation of its nuclear program", according to a draft version of their communique seen by Reuters on Friday.

"We reiterate our clear determination that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon," said the draft from the start of a three-day summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

"We express our grave concern regarding Iran's continued destabilizing activities, including the transfer of missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS) and related technologies to state and non-state actors."

The final version of the communique is expected to be released on Sunday.



Reuters
 

Middle East

G7

Draft

Communique

Grave

Concern

Iran

Nuclear

Program

