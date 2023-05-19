Ukraine's Zelenskiy seeks support for peace plan at Arab League summit

Middle East
2023-05-19 | 09:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ukraine&#39;s Zelenskiy seeks support for peace plan at Arab League summit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine's Zelenskiy seeks support for peace plan at Arab League summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged countries attending an Arab League summit on Friday to support his peace initiative for ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy, making his first trip as president to Saudi Arabia, said in an address that delegates would each receive the text of the 10-point peace plan, and asked them to work with Ukraine directly without intermediaries.

"I invite all of you who respect peace to join the implementation of the peace formula and thus, to reduce enmity, wars, suffering, and evil," Zelenskiy said in English.

"Russia is weak, we beat it when it had more weapons in their hands. Its aggressiveness does not come from strength but from the understanding that the time of empires has passed."

Zelenskiy said that a good example of how the Ukrainian peace formula could benefit others was the Black Sea Grain Initiative which allowed Ukraine, an important grain exporter, to continue supplies including to Arab League countries.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the deal last July to help tackle a global food crisis aggravated by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The agreement was extended by another two months this week.

In addition to food security, Zelenskiy's peace plan includes a condition for Russia to withdraw all its troops from Ukrainian territory, calls for the release of all Ukrainian prisoners of war and seeks the restoration of "radiation safety" at a nuclear power plant occupied by Russia.

Zelenskiy thanked Saudi Arabia for helping secure the release of some prisoners of war, and called for moves to protect the Ukrainian Muslim community -- a reference to Crimean Tatars in the Crimea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

"Even if there are people here at the summit who have a different view on the war on our land in calling it a conflict, I am sure we can all be united in saving people from the cages of Russian prisons," he said.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told the summit his kingdom was ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.



Reuters
 

Middle East

Ukraine

Zelenskiy

Support

Peace

Plan

Arab

League

Summit

LBCI Next
Turkish lira hits record low as bonds steady after post-election rout
Egypt's central bank leaves key interest rates on hold
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
05:52

Ukraine's Zelenskiy lands in Jeddah to attend Arab League

LBCI
Middle East
05:31

France taking Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Arab League, G7 meeting

LBCI
Middle East
04:30

Ukraine's Zelenskiy on way to Arab League meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:35

Syria's Assad wins warm welcome at Arab summit after years of isolation

LBCI
Middle East
09:11

G7 draft communique voices 'grave concern' over Iran's nuclear program

LBCI
Middle East
09:03

From joy to dismay, Syrians split over Assad's Arab League return

LBCI
Middle East
07:00

Turkish banks restrict credit access amid pre-runoff uncertainty

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-10

Russia marks Victory Day with new strikes on Ukraine, but pared-back parade

LBCI
Middle East
10:35

Syria's Assad wins warm welcome at Arab summit after years of isolation

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit

LBCI
World
23:42

Magnitude 7.7 quake off New Caledonia triggers tsunami warning in South Pacific

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:04

The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More