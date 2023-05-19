News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine's Zelenskiy seeks support for peace plan at Arab League summit
Middle East
2023-05-19 | 09:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ukraine's Zelenskiy seeks support for peace plan at Arab League summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged countries attending an Arab League summit on Friday to support his peace initiative for ending Russia's war in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy, making his first trip as president to Saudi Arabia, said in an address that delegates would each receive the text of the 10-point peace plan, and asked them to work with Ukraine directly without intermediaries.
"I invite all of you who respect peace to join the implementation of the peace formula and thus, to reduce enmity, wars, suffering, and evil," Zelenskiy said in English.
"Russia is weak, we beat it when it had more weapons in their hands. Its aggressiveness does not come from strength but from the understanding that the time of empires has passed."
Zelenskiy said that a good example of how the Ukrainian peace formula could benefit others was the Black Sea Grain Initiative which allowed Ukraine, an important grain exporter, to continue supplies including to Arab League countries.
The United Nations and Turkey brokered the deal last July to help tackle a global food crisis aggravated by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The agreement was extended by another two months this week.
In addition to food security, Zelenskiy's peace plan includes a condition for Russia to withdraw all its troops from Ukrainian territory, calls for the release of all Ukrainian prisoners of war and seeks the restoration of "radiation safety" at a nuclear power plant occupied by Russia.
Zelenskiy thanked Saudi Arabia for helping secure the release of some prisoners of war, and called for moves to protect the Ukrainian Muslim community -- a reference to Crimean Tatars in the Crimea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.
"Even if there are people here at the summit who have a different view on the war on our land in calling it a conflict, I am sure we can all be united in saving people from the cages of Russian prisons," he said.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told the summit his kingdom was ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.
Reuters
Middle East
Ukraine
Zelenskiy
Support
Peace
Plan
Arab
League
Summit
Next
Turkish lira hits record low as bonds steady after post-election rout
Egypt's central bank leaves key interest rates on hold
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
05:52
Ukraine's Zelenskiy lands in Jeddah to attend Arab League
Middle East
05:52
Ukraine's Zelenskiy lands in Jeddah to attend Arab League
0
Middle East
05:31
France taking Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Arab League, G7 meeting
Middle East
05:31
France taking Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Arab League, G7 meeting
0
Middle East
04:30
Ukraine's Zelenskiy on way to Arab League meeting
Middle East
04:30
Ukraine's Zelenskiy on way to Arab League meeting
0
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
10:35
Syria's Assad wins warm welcome at Arab summit after years of isolation
Middle East
10:35
Syria's Assad wins warm welcome at Arab summit after years of isolation
0
Middle East
09:11
G7 draft communique voices 'grave concern' over Iran's nuclear program
Middle East
09:11
G7 draft communique voices 'grave concern' over Iran's nuclear program
0
Middle East
09:03
From joy to dismay, Syrians split over Assad's Arab League return
Middle East
09:03
From joy to dismay, Syrians split over Assad's Arab League return
0
Middle East
07:00
Turkish banks restrict credit access amid pre-runoff uncertainty
Middle East
07:00
Turkish banks restrict credit access amid pre-runoff uncertainty
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-10
Russia marks Victory Day with new strikes on Ukraine, but pared-back parade
World
2023-05-10
Russia marks Victory Day with new strikes on Ukraine, but pared-back parade
0
Middle East
10:35
Syria's Assad wins warm welcome at Arab summit after years of isolation
Middle East
10:35
Syria's Assad wins warm welcome at Arab summit after years of isolation
0
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
0
World
23:42
Magnitude 7.7 quake off New Caledonia triggers tsunami warning in South Pacific
World
23:42
Magnitude 7.7 quake off New Caledonia triggers tsunami warning in South Pacific
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
2
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
3
Press Highlights
01:50
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
Press Highlights
01:50
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
5
Press Highlights
00:04
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
Press Highlights
00:04
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
6
Lebanon News
04:41
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:41
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
06:50
Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform
Lebanon News
06:50
Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform
8
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More