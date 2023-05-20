Iran says it executes leader of women trafficking network

Middle East
2023-05-20 | 08:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iran says it executes leader of women trafficking network
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Iran says it executes leader of women trafficking network

Iran’s judiciary said on Saturday that it had executed the head of a network that trafficked Iranian women to neighbouring countries for prostitution.

It said Shahrooz Sokhanvari, a man known as "Alex”, was the leader of an “escort and trafficking network of Iranian women and girls to some countries in the region”, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported.

It said Sokhanvari was executed on Saturday morning "for the crime of human trafficking for the purpose of prostitution”.
 
 
 
Reuters

Middle East

Iran

Women

Trafficking

Turks abroad begin voting in presidential election runoff
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
03:47

Iran says it executes leader of women trafficking network

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-10

As more women forgo the hijab, Iran’s government pushes back

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-03

Iran resorts to security cameras, ostracism to deter unveiled women

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-11

Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalize unveiled women

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:34

Turks abroad begin voting in presidential election runoff

LBCI
Middle East
03:47

Iran says it executes leader of women trafficking network

LBCI
World
03:05

China's Russian oil imports rise in April but Saudi is top supplier

LBCI
Middle East
14:03

Syrians in exile say Arab normalization with Assad audacious but not surprising

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Huawei launches in-house software system after being cut off from US services

LBCI
World
2023-05-18

UK government spent 162 million pounds on Queen Elizabeth's funeral

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Watch SpaceX try to launch Starship to orbit for the first time… again

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

Latest on the Ukraine war: Pope says Vatican involved in peace mission

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Naufal Daou to LBCI: The Jeddah summit moved us from the 20th century to the 21st century

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Batarfi to LBCI: We cannot directly interfere in Lebanon, its people have to solve their problems

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More