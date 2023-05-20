Iran says it executes leader of women trafficking network

Iran’s judiciary said on Saturday that it had executed the head of a network that trafficked Iranian women to neighbouring countries for prostitution.



It said Shahrooz Sokhanvari, a man known as "Alex”, was the leader of an “escort and trafficking network of Iranian women and girls to some countries in the region”, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported.



It said Sokhanvari was executed on Saturday morning "for the crime of human trafficking for the purpose of prostitution”.

Reuters