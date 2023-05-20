Bahrain decides to resume diplomatic representation with Lebanon

Middle East
2023-05-20 | 14:42
High views
Bahrain decides to resume diplomatic representation with Lebanon
Bahrain decides to resume diplomatic representation with Lebanon

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday that in compliance with the wise leadership's directives, the Kingdom of Bahrain has decided to resume diplomatic representation at the level of embassies with the Lebanese Republic. 
 
It added that this decision aims to strengthen the fraternal relations between the two countries and peoples, based on mutual respect and in accordance with the principles of the Charter of the Arab League and the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.
 

