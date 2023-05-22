News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran's Shamkhani steps down as top security official
Middle East
2023-05-22 | 05:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran's Shamkhani steps down as top security official
Ali Shamkhani, long-time ally of Iran's supreme leader, has stepped down as the country's top security official, Iranian state media said on Monday, two months after signing a China-brokered deal with Saudi Arabia to end political rift.
An Iranian insider said the change in leadership at the Supreme National Security Council was unlikely to have an impact on its policies and that Shamkhani might be considered for a "more important position" in Iran.
He did not elaborate, but with a parliamentary election due in February - when analysts believe the turn out will be low amid mounting political dissent and growing economic hardships - such moves of senior personnel are being closely watched.
A Revolutionary Guards commander, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, has replaced Shamkhani, state media said, who served as chief of the Guards Joint Staff in the 2000s and later as head of its strategic centre.
Seen as the only ethnic Arab Iranian in such a senior position in the Shi'ite-dominated Iran, Shamkhani inked a China-brokered deal with Saudi Arabia in April that ended years of political rift between the regional rivals.
Active across the political spectrum in the Islamic Republic for decades, Shamkhani was appointed the secretary of the security council in 2013 and served as defense minister under two-term reformist president Mohammad Khatami from 1997 to 2005.
Born in Iran's oil-rich Khuzestan province in 1955 to a family from a minority group of Iranian Arabs, Shamkhani joined Iran's Guards shortly after its formation in 1979. He served as deputy commander of the Guards from 1981 to 1988.
Reuters
Middle East
Iran
Top
Security
Official
Steps
Down
Ali Shamkhani
Next
SKF to build plant in Morocco for magnetic bearings
Abu Dhabi identifies $2 billion in investment opportunities in South Korea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-16
Iran's top security official in UAE to seek stronger ties
World
2023-03-16
Iran's top security official in UAE to seek stronger ties
0
Middle East
2023-03-15
Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE on Thursday
Middle East
2023-03-15
Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE on Thursday
0
Middle East
2023-04-05
Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China - official, media
Middle East
2023-04-05
Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China - official, media
0
Middle East
08:55
EU imposing further sanctions on Iran officials and entities
Middle East
08:55
EU imposing further sanctions on Iran officials and entities
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
12:02
Turkey's third-place candidate endorses Erdogan in runoff
Middle East
12:02
Turkey's third-place candidate endorses Erdogan in runoff
0
Middle East
09:29
Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co closes deals on $8.4 bln green hydrogen plant
Middle East
09:29
Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co closes deals on $8.4 bln green hydrogen plant
0
Middle East
08:55
EU imposing further sanctions on Iran officials and entities
Middle East
08:55
EU imposing further sanctions on Iran officials and entities
0
Middle East
06:37
Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled
Middle East
06:37
Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-22
Scotland's SNP appoints Stuart McDonald as new treasurer
World
2023-04-22
Scotland's SNP appoints Stuart McDonald as new treasurer
0
Middle East
2023-05-12
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continue as hopes for a cease-fire grow
Middle East
2023-05-12
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continue as hopes for a cease-fire grow
0
Breaking Headlines
2022-12-27
TMC: 5 injured in 4 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Breaking Headlines
2022-12-27
TMC: 5 injured in 4 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
0
Sports
06:04
Infantino offers support to Vinicius Jr after racism row
Sports
06:04
Infantino offers support to Vinicius Jr after racism row
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:33
MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term
Lebanon News
09:33
MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term
2
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
3
Lebanon News
06:38
French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik
Lebanon News
06:38
French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik
4
Press Highlights
02:03
Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders
Press Highlights
02:03
Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
6
Press Highlights
01:20
France launches third phase of its initiative
Press Highlights
01:20
France launches third phase of its initiative
7
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
8
World
03:18
How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default
World
03:18
How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More