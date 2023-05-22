Turkey's third-place candidate endorses Erdogan in runoff

Middle East
2023-05-22 | 12:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkey&#39;s third-place candidate endorses Erdogan in runoff
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Turkey's third-place candidate endorses Erdogan in runoff

Turkey's third-place election candidate endorsed President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, boosting the incumbent and intensifying the challenges for opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a Sunday runoff vote.

Sinan Ogan, a hardline nationalist who was little known among the broader public before the campaign, won 5.2% support in the initial presidential election on May 14, prompting some analysts to call him a potential "kingmaker" for the runoff.

"I declare that we will support the People's Alliance candidate Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the second round," Ogan said at a press conference in Ankara, adding his campaign made Turkish nationalists "key players" in politics.

Kilicdaroglu's Nation Alliance "failed to convince us about the future," while the decision to back Erdogan was based on a principle of "non-stop struggle (against) terrorism," he said.

Erdogan received 49.5% support on May 14 compared to Kilicdaroglu at 44.9%, while the ruling party's coalition won a majority in parliament. That gives Erdogan an advantage as he seeks to extend his two-decade rule in among Turkey's most consequential elections ever.

Ogan, 55, a former academic, was the first-round presidential candidate of an alliance of right-wing parties led by the Victory Party, which is known for its anti-immigrant stance in Turkey, the world's biggest host of refugees.

In an interview with Reuters last week, Ogan said that his goal was to remove two mainly Kurdish parties from Turkey's "political equation" and bolster Turkish nationalists and secularists.

The pro-Kurdish party HDP has endorsed Kilicdaroglu, while the Kurdish-Islamist Huda-Par backs Erdogan.

Kilicdaroglu has pledged to roll back much of Erdogan's sweeping changes to Turkish domestic, foreign and economic policies, including reversing an unorthodox economic program to address a cost-of-living crisis.

Erdogan has said a vote for him in the runoff is a vote for stability.

Analysts say Ogan's support should give Erdogan a boost but also divide Ogan's supporters. The Victory Party will separately announce its own stance on the runoff on Tuesday.

Erdogan's strong showing in the initial vote confounded pollsters who had said Kilicdaroglu led opinion polls. They later pointed to an unexpected surge in nationalist support at the ballot box to explain the result.

Last week, Kilicdaroglu, head of the secularist Republican People's Party (CHP) and candidate of a six-party alliance, sharpened his tone and vowed to send all migrants back to their countries once elected.

A small member of Ogan's alliance, the Justice Party, quit the bloc at the weekend and endorsed Kilicdaroglu in the runoff.

One Ogan supporter said last week she would not vote in the runoff because the remaining two candidates do not appeal.

"I voted for Ogan in the first round, but I am not planning to vote in the second round. My heart and my mind say 'No' to both candidates who aligned with terrorist organizations," Fidan, 33, who lives in Germany, said last week.

Ogan entered parliament in 2011 with the nationalist MHP, launched an unsuccessful bid in 2015 for the party's leadership, and was later expelled.




Reuters
 

Middle East

Turkey

Third

Place

Candidate

Endorse

Erdogan

Runoff

Elections

LBCI Next
US criticizes Israeli order on West Bank settler outpost
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-18

Erdogan rival pledges to repatriate all refugees before Turkey runoff

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-18

Erdogan rival sharpens tone on migrants before Turkey runoff

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-15

Turkey faces runoff election with Erdogan leading

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-14

Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:09

Saudi astronauts soar to new heights: A historic journey into space

LBCI
Middle East
09:29

Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co closes deals on $8.4 bln green hydrogen plant

LBCI
Middle East
08:55

EU imposing further sanctions on Iran officials and entities

LBCI
Middle East
06:37

Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-21

Gebran Bassil and the French proposal for Central Bank Governor selection

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:09

Saudi astronauts soar to new heights: A historic journey into space

LBCI
Middle East
09:29

Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co closes deals on $8.4 bln green hydrogen plant

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant

LBCI
World
16:14

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders

LBCI
World
03:18

How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More