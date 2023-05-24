UAE cabinet approves Emirates Investment Authority restructuring, appoints head

Middle East
2023-05-24 | 07:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UAE cabinet approves Emirates Investment Authority restructuring, appoints head
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UAE cabinet approves Emirates Investment Authority restructuring, appoints head

The United Arab Emirates cabinet on Wednesday approved the restructuring of Emirates Investment Authority with UAE's Vice President Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed al Nahyan as its head, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the prime minister and UAE's vice president as well, said on Twitter.
 

Middle East

UAE

United Arab Emirates

Cabinet

Approves

Emirates

Investments

Authority

Restructuring

Appoints

Head

LBCI Next
Jilin Jinguan electric to build road between Iran and Russia for new energy facilities
Iran’s nuclear chief says Tehran to cooperate with inspectors on ‘new activities’
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-04

UAE's Emirates, Etihad airlines expand interline cooperation

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-02

eBay appoints new head of emerging markets, covering regions like Southeast Asia and India

LBCI
World
2023-04-26

Colombian president asks cabinet to resign ahead of reshuffle

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-18

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:32

Jilin Jinguan electric to build road between Iran and Russia for new energy facilities

LBCI
Middle East
06:14

Iran’s nuclear chief says Tehran to cooperate with inspectors on ‘new activities’

LBCI
Middle East
05:06

Kuwait court upholds its decision to dissolve 2022 parliament

LBCI
Middle East
04:42

Turkey far right party leader backs Erdogan's challenger in runoff

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-12

Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe

LBCI
World
2023-05-20

India to withdraw 2,000-rupee notes from circulation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

Super.com targets $85M equity, debt raise into new savings super app

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:02

Lebanon’s currency dilemma: Central Bank of Lebanon explores banknotes printing options

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More