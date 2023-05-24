News
UAE cabinet approves Emirates Investment Authority restructuring, appoints head
Middle East
2023-05-24 | 07:25
UAE cabinet approves Emirates Investment Authority restructuring, appoints head
The United Arab Emirates cabinet on Wednesday approved the restructuring of Emirates Investment Authority with UAE's Vice President Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed al Nahyan as its head, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the prime minister and UAE's vice president as well, said on Twitter.
Reuters
Middle East
UAE
United Arab Emirates
Cabinet
Approves
Emirates
Investments
Authority
Restructuring
Appoints
Head
