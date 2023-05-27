Iraq launches $17 billion road and rail project to link Asia and Europe

Middle East
2023-05-27 | 07:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iraq launches $17 billion road and rail project to link Asia and Europe
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Iraq launches $17 billion road and rail project to link Asia and Europe

Iraq launched a $17 billion project on Saturday to link a major commodities port on its southern coast by rail and roads to the border with Turkey, in a move designed to transform the country's economy after decades of war and crisis.

The Development Road aims to tie the Grand Faw Port in Iraq's oil-rich south to Turkey, turning the country into a transit hub by shortening travel time between Asia and Europe in a bid to rival the Suez Canal.

"The Development Road is not just a road to move goods or passengers. This road opens the door to development of vast areas of Iraq," Farhan al-Fartousi, director general of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, told Reuters.

Iraq's government envisions high-speed trains moving goods and passengers at up to 300 kilometres (186.41 miles) per hour, links to local industry hubs and an energy component that could include oil and gas pipelines.

It would mark a significant departure from the country's existing aged transport network.

Iraq's train service currently operates a handful of lines, including slow oil freight and a single overnight passenger train that trundles from Baghdad to Basra, taking 10 to 12 hours to cover 500 kilometres.

The Grand Faw Port, which was devised over a decade ago, is halfway to completion, Fartousi said.

Passenger transport between Iraq and Europe harkens back to grand plans at the turn of the 20th century to create a Baghdad to Berlin express.

"We will make this line active again and tie it to other countries," Fartousi said, noting plans to ferry tourists and pilgrims to Shiite holy sites in Iraq and Mecca in Saudi Arabia for the Haj pilgrimage.

The project was announced on Saturday at a conference aimed at courting Arab interest, including from Arab Gulf states, Syria and Jordan. A senior government aide said regional investment was on the table.

Promises of development are long-standing in Iraq but infrastructure remains decrepit even as the government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani makes a push to rebuild roads and bridges.

But officials say the Development Road is based on something new: a period of relative stability since late last year that they hope can be maintained.

If work starts early next year, the project would be completed in 2029, Fartousi said.

"Even if Iraq was absent for a year or two or a decade or two, it must return one day or another. Hopefully these days are the beginning of the return of Iraq," he said.

Reuters
 

Middle East

Iraq

Rail

Roads

Turkey

Economy

Asia

Europe

LBCI Next
Advocacy group says Iran, Taliban fight on border with Afghanistan as sound of gunfire heard
Iran says Ukraine president drone criticism a bid to secure more Western arms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-11

Turkey's economy faces 'lost year' no matter who wins election, insiders say

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-10

Turkey's economy faces 'lost year' no matter who wins election, insiders say

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-09

In global rush to regulate AI, Europe set to be trailblazer

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-08

In Turkey, an election reckoning for the rise and fall of Erdogan's economy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:54

Iran's president calls on OPEC members to calm the market

LBCI
World
07:15

Advocacy group says Iran, Taliban fight on border with Afghanistan as sound of gunfire heard

LBCI
World
04:48

Iran says Ukraine president drone criticism a bid to secure more Western arms

LBCI
Middle East
02:46

Iraq says Iran blames reduced gas exports on 'technical' matter

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: The government will continue, says Lebanon is 'in a better position'

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-27

US Navy says Iran seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-27

NBCUniversal reports higher Peacock losses as it shows CEO the door

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
23:52

Lebanon's presidential race intensifies: Paris backs Frangieh, urges his opponents for a candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:54

Political maneuvering: Ministers of the 'system' collaborate to protect Salameh from consequences

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh's fate and Syrian refugees file

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

MP Sami Gemayel meets with Fifty Fifty delegation and National Alliance to discuss gender equality

LBCI
World
05:21

Kyiv says Russian forces ease attacks on Bakhmut to regroup

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: The government will continue, says Lebanon is 'in a better position'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More