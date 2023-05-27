Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Release of all detained Lebanese nationals in the UAE

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been notified by Lebanon's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Fouad Chehab Dandan, about releasing all ten detained Lebanese nationals in the UAE over the past two months.



Expressing gratitude, the Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, commended the responsiveness of the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and all relevant Emirati authorities for their cooperation in addressing this matter.



The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to fostering brotherly solid relations between Lebanon and the UAE "for the benefit of both our countries and peoples."