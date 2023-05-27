Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Release of all detained Lebanese nationals in the UAE

Middle East
2023-05-27 | 13:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Release of all detained Lebanese nationals in the UAE
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Release of all detained Lebanese nationals in the UAE

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been notified by Lebanon's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Fouad Chehab Dandan, about releasing all ten detained Lebanese nationals in the UAE over the past two months.

Expressing gratitude, the Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, commended the responsiveness of the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and all relevant Emirati authorities for their cooperation in addressing this matter.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to fostering brotherly solid relations between Lebanon and the UAE "for the benefit of both our countries and peoples."
 

Lebanon News

Middle East

Foreign Affairs Ministry

Lebanon

UAE

Lebanese

LBCI Next
Iraq says Iran blames reduced gas exports on 'technical' matter
UAE stocks rise as oil prices rise on US debt deal optimism
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24

BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-16

Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry denounces attack on Jordanian Embassy in Sudan

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-13

Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-08

Young Lebanese Rama Hashem excels in figure skating in the UAE

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:54

Iran's president calls on OPEC members to calm the market

LBCI
World
07:15

Advocacy group says Iran, Taliban fight on border with Afghanistan as sound of gunfire heard

LBCI
Middle East
07:07

Iraq launches $17 billion road and rail project to link Asia and Europe

LBCI
World
04:48

Iran says Ukraine president drone criticism a bid to secure more Western arms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-04

Recent Israeli allegations disturb Lebanon-UNIFIL relationships: MoFA

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-22

France launches third phase of its initiative

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

Wadih El Safi's grandchildren lit up the stage in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
23:52

Lebanon's presidential race intensifies: Paris backs Frangieh, urges his opponents for a candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:54

Political maneuvering: Ministers of the 'system' collaborate to protect Salameh from consequences

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Impending consensus on presidential candidate: Will Berri set date for session?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: The government will continue, says Lebanon is 'in a better position'

LBCI
Middle East
13:25

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Release of all detained Lebanese nationals in the UAE

LBCI
World
05:21

Kyiv says Russian forces ease attacks on Bakhmut to regroup

LBCI
Variety
06:06

Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after the devastating Beirut blast

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More