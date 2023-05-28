News
Erdogan declares victory in Turkey runoff election
Middle East
2023-05-28 | 13:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Erdogan declares victory in Turkey runoff election
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared victory Sunday in a historic runoff election that posed the toughest challenge of his two-decade rule.
"We will be ruling the country for the coming five years," Erdogan told his cheering supporters from atop a bus in his home district in Istanbul. "God willing, we will be deserving of your trust."
AFP
Middle East
Erdogan
Turkey
election
runoff
victory
