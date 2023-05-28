Erdogan declares victory in Turkey runoff election

2023-05-28 | 13:45
Erdogan declares victory in Turkey runoff election
Erdogan declares victory in Turkey runoff election

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared victory Sunday in a historic runoff election that posed the toughest challenge of his two-decade rule.

"We will be ruling the country for the coming five years," Erdogan told his cheering supporters from atop a bus in his home district in Istanbul. "God willing, we will be deserving of your trust."

AFP
 

