Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani congratulated Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on his presidential win on Sunday, before the final results of the Turkish election was announced.



In a tweet, the Emir wished Erdogan success in his new term, as data from both Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency and opposition ANKA news agency gave the Turkish President an edge in the election runoff.



