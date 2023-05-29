News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria says Israeli missiles target sites near Damascus
Middle East
2023-05-29 | 03:37
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Syria says Israeli missiles target sites near Damascus
Syrian army air defenses on Sunday confronted an Israeli missile strike on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, and there were no casualties, state media said.
Citing a Syrian military source, state media said missile strikes coming from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights had targeted several sites it did not identify.
"Our air defenses confronted the aggressors' missiles and downed some of them with only material losses," the Syrian military source said.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
Israel has for years carried out attacks on what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in a civil war that started in 2011.
The strikes are part of an escalation of what has been a low-intensity conflict with a goal of slowing Iran's growing entrenchment in Syria, Israeli military experts say.
Fighters allied to Iran, including Hezbollah, now hold sway in vast areas in eastern, southern, and northwestern Syria and in several suburbs around the capital.
Reuters
Middle East
Syria
Israel
Missiles
Target
Sites
Damascus
Attack
Next
Iran's Khamenei welcomes better ties with Egypt - state media
Qatar's Emir congratulates Turkey's Erdogan before final election result
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-30
Israel launched missiles at targets near Damascus - Syria state media
Middle East
2023-03-30
Israel launched missiles at targets near Damascus - Syria state media
0
Middle East
2023-05-02
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
Middle East
2023-05-02
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
0
Middle East
2023-04-24
Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria
Middle East
2023-04-24
Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-06
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Lebanon News
2023-04-06
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
05:44
Israeli forces kill Palestinian officer in clashes, WAFA says
Middle East
05:44
Israeli forces kill Palestinian officer in clashes, WAFA says
0
Middle East
05:23
Iran's Khamenei welcomes better ties with Egypt - state media
Middle East
05:23
Iran's Khamenei welcomes better ties with Egypt - state media
0
Middle East
03:32
Qatar's Emir congratulates Turkey's Erdogan before final election result
Middle East
03:32
Qatar's Emir congratulates Turkey's Erdogan before final election result
0
Middle East
03:20
Britain's Prime Minister Sunak congratulates Erdogan on election win
Middle East
03:20
Britain's Prime Minister Sunak congratulates Erdogan on election win
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands
0
Variety
2023-05-27
Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after the devastating Beirut blast
Variety
2023-05-27
Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after the devastating Beirut blast
0
Variety
2023-05-15
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Variety
2023-05-15
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03
Zahle's electricity contract nears expiration, leaving residents concerned
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03
Zahle's electricity contract nears expiration, leaving residents concerned
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran
3
Lebanon News
07:51
Hajjar to LBCI: Refugees should receive their salary in Lebanese pounds
Lebanon News
07:51
Hajjar to LBCI: Refugees should receive their salary in Lebanese pounds
4
Middle East
03:08
Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory
Middle East
03:08
Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:25
Turkish elections unveiled: A battle for majority
News Bulletin Reports
09:25
Turkish elections unveiled: A battle for majority
6
Press Highlights
03:18
Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit
Press Highlights
03:18
Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit
7
Lebanon News
07:20
Patriarch Rai heads to the Vatican ahead of Paris visit
Lebanon News
07:20
Patriarch Rai heads to the Vatican ahead of Paris visit
8
Lebanon Economy
03:38
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
03:38
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More