Iran's Khamenei welcomes better ties with Egypt - state media

Middle East
2023-05-29 | 05:23
High views
Iran's Khamenei welcomes better ties with Egypt - state media
Iran's Khamenei welcomes better ties with Egypt - state media

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a meeting with Oman's Sultan that Tehran welcomes better diplomatic relations with Egypt, Iranian state media reported on Monday.

Relations between Egypt and Iran have often been fraught in recent decades although the two countries have maintained diplomatic contacts.

Khamenei's comments came as Middle Eastern countries including Egypt are taking steps to ease regional tensions. In March, regional rivals Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Muslim Iran ended years of hostility and agreed to restore diplomatic relations under a China-mediated deal.

Reuters
 

Middle East

Iran

Leader

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Oman

Sultan

Tehran

Diplomatic

Egypt

