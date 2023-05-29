Israeli forces kill Palestinian officer in clashes, WAFA says

Middle East
2023-05-29 | 05:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli forces kill Palestinian officer in clashes, WAFA says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli forces kill Palestinian officer in clashes, WAFA says

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian security officer during clashes in the occupied West Bank flash point city of Jenin on Monday, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the report. Earlier it said in a statement that its forces came under heavy Palestinian fire while seeking the arrest of security suspects in Jenin and returned fire at the gunmen.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah party identified the officer as Ashraf Sheikh Ibrahim, saying he had died "as he confronted the aggression and the occupation's storming of the city of Jenin."

In another part of the West Bank on Monday, Jewish settlers inaugurated a seminary in an area that has been a focus of US scrutiny, drawing Palestinian condemnation.

In a video posted on social media, settler leader Yossi Dagan recited a Jewish benediction at the entrance to the Homesh seminary school, a large white prefabricated shack at the top of a West Bank hill.

"With God's help ... there will be many more new settlements in northern Samaria," he said, referring to the West Bank by its biblical name.

US-led peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza broke down in 2014 and show little sign of revival, and Israeli-Palestinian violence has escalated over the past year.

Most countries deem Israel's settlements illegal - a view Israel disputes. Palestinians say they eat away at the land they want for a future state and cite growing violence by settlers.

Abbas said Homesh must be removed. "Statements of condemnation are no longer enough in the face of the (Israeli) extremist right-wing government," said his spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh.

In a bid to quell international concern, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel has no intention of building any new settlements as his nationalist-religious government has vowed to bolster existing ones.

Spokespeople for Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on whether any of them had authorized the establishment of the new Homesh seminary.

Last week, Smotrich, who heads the pro-settler Jewish Zionism party and holds some West Bank powers, said Homesh had been officially added to settlement council land in order to work out a new building plan for the seminary school.



Reuters
 

Middle East

Israel

Forces

Kill

Palestinian

Officer

Clashes

Palestine

LBCI Next
Turkey's Erdogan triumphs in election test, extending 20-year rule
Iran's Khamenei welcomes better ties with Egypt - state media
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-04

Israeli forces kill 3 wanted Palestinians in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-10

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank raid

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-23

Israeli forces kill Palestinian fighter in West Bank raid on first day of Ramadan

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-09

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
08:08

Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested

LBCI
Middle East
07:34

Disappointing weather takes its toll on Gaza wheat crop

LBCI
Middle East
07:29

Turkey's Erdogan triumphs in election test, extending 20-year rule

LBCI
Middle East
05:23

Iran's Khamenei welcomes better ties with Egypt - state media

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-25

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
World
03:16

China urges Japan to halt export restrictions on chips

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-25

MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

France under pressure over disabled rights as Olympics loom

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety
05:37

Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country

LBCI
Middle East
03:08

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:38

The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More