Disappointing weather takes its toll on Gaza wheat crop

Middle East
2023-05-29 | 07:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Disappointing weather takes its toll on Gaza wheat crop
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Disappointing weather takes its toll on Gaza wheat crop

Shifting weather patterns and disappointing rains in Gaza mean Palestinian farmer Itaf Qudeih has managed to harvest only a quarter of the wheat she once grew on her land.

"The wheat was taller and the grain was bigger, it is now very weak. The late winter influenced the crop and the quantity of the produce," said Qudeih, 60, as she joined fellow workers for the harvest in her fields in southern Gaza.
 
"This land used to produce a ton of grain, it is now making a quarter of a ton because of weaker rainfall," she added.

Mohammad Odah, of the Palestinian Agriculture Ministry, said the annual wheat harvest has fallen by 1,000 tons from last year because of the late winter season and unreliable rains. Last year production was 5,000 tons.

Usually, the local wheat harvest accounts for 2% of consumption in the enclave, whose 2.3 million people regard traditional flat breads as an indispensable part of their diet. The rest is imported.
 

Middle East

Disappointed

Weather

Takes

Toll

Gaza

Wheat

Crop

LBCI Next
Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested
Turkey's Erdogan triumphs in election test, extending 20-year rule
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:30

Dozens of babies die in orphanage as Sudan war takes grim toll on Khartoum

LBCI
World
2023-04-02

Death toll tops 20 as storm takes aim at eastern US

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-24

TikTok’s lead privacy regulator in Europe takes heat from MEPs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:19

Iranian female journalist goes on trial on charges linked to Amini protests

LBCI
Middle East
08:08

Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested

LBCI
Middle East
07:29

Turkey's Erdogan triumphs in election test, extending 20-year rule

LBCI
Middle East
05:44

Israeli forces kill Palestinian officer in clashes, WAFA says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29

New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-11

Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon

LBCI
World
02:28

Russia damages Ukraine's Odesa port in overnight drone attack

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-21

Pope loses verified status on Twitter, US basketball star LeBron James remains

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety
05:37

Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country

LBCI
Middle East
03:08

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:38

The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More