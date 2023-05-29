Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested

2023-05-29 | 08:08
Iran says &quot;terrorist team&quot; linked to Israel has been arrested
Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested

Fourteen members of a "terrorist team" linked to Israel have been arrested in northwestern Iran, an official from Iran's Judiciary said on Monday according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

"14 members linked to Israel have been arrested as they were seeking to identify and assassinate various individuals," Tasnim reported.
 

