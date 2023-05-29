News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iranian female journalist goes on trial on charges linked to Amini protests
Middle East
2023-05-29 | 09:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iranian female journalist goes on trial on charges linked to Amini protests
An Iranian journalist went of trial behind closed doors on Monday on charges linked to her coverage of the funeral of a Kurdish-Iranian woman whose death in custody last year triggered months of unrest, her lawyer told ILNA news agency.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody of the morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code unleashed a wave of mass protests across Iran for months, marking the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical leaders in decades.
Elaheh Mohammadi covered Amini's funeral in her Kurdish hometown Saqez, where the protests began. The Islamic Republic accused its foreign foes of igniting the protests to destabilize the country.
"The trial of Elaheh Mohammadi went well. The date of the next session will be announced by the court," her lawyer, Shahabeddin Mirlohi, told ILNA. He was not immediately available for comment.
Mohammadi, a reporter for the pro-reform Hammihan newspaper who is on trial in Tehran, and another journalist, Niloofar Hamedi, of the Sharq newspaper, have been accused of "colluding with hostile powers" for their coverage of Amini's death.
The charge potentially carries the death penalty under Islamic law.
A joint statement released by Iran’s intelligence ministry in October accused Mohammadi and Hamedi of being CIA foreign agents.
Hamedi took a photo of Amini's parents hugging each other in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma.
The image, which Hamedi posted on Twitter, was the first signal to the world that all was not well with Amini, who had been detained three days earlier by Iran's morality police.
The two journalists, who have been held in Iran's notorious Evin prison since last September, will be tried separately. Hamedi's trial will begin on Tuesday, according to the judiciary.
The Islamic Republic has ignored repeated calls by rights groups for a public trial for the two journalists.
Reuters
Middle East
Iran
Female
Journalist
Goes
Trial
Charges
Linked
Amini
Protests
Next
Turkish lira slips as Erdogan secures victory
Erdogan declares victory in Turkey runoff election
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
08:08
Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested
Middle East
08:08
Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested
0
Middle East
2023-05-23
9 injured following fire in Iranian industrial town near Tehran
Middle East
2023-05-23
9 injured following fire in Iranian industrial town near Tehran
0
Middle East
2023-05-21
Iran says 'terrorist' group linked to Israel has been arrested - Nour News
Middle East
2023-05-21
Iran says 'terrorist' group linked to Israel has been arrested - Nour News
0
Middle East
2023-05-19
Iran executes three men over recent protests, judiciary says
Middle East
2023-05-19
Iran executes three men over recent protests, judiciary says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
09:36
Saudi Arabia executes 2 Bahraini men over militant activities; Amnesty called trial ‘grossly unfair’
Middle East
09:36
Saudi Arabia executes 2 Bahraini men over militant activities; Amnesty called trial ‘grossly unfair’
0
Middle East
08:08
Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested
Middle East
08:08
Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested
0
Middle East
07:34
Disappointing weather takes its toll on Gaza wheat crop
Middle East
07:34
Disappointing weather takes its toll on Gaza wheat crop
0
Middle East
07:29
Turkey's Erdogan triumphs in election test, extending 20-year rule
Middle East
07:29
Turkey's Erdogan triumphs in election test, extending 20-year rule
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:47
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
Lebanon News
04:47
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
0
Variety
10:46
To avert more UK antitrust woes, Meta to limit how it uses ad data to boost Facebook Marketplace
Variety
10:46
To avert more UK antitrust woes, Meta to limit how it uses ad data to boost Facebook Marketplace
0
Variety
11:01
All the Nvidia news announced by Jensen Huang at Computex
Variety
11:01
All the Nvidia news announced by Jensen Huang at Computex
0
Lebanon News
04:51
Advancing gender equality in Lebanon and MENA: Unveiling the next chapter of SAWI for women's inclusion and empowerment
Lebanon News
04:51
Advancing gender equality in Lebanon and MENA: Unveiling the next chapter of SAWI for women's inclusion and empowerment
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety
05:37
Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists
Variety
05:37
Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists
2
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
3
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
4
Lebanon News
04:47
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
Lebanon News
04:47
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
5
Press Highlights
03:18
Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit
Press Highlights
03:18
Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit
6
Lebanon News
04:27
Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures
Lebanon News
04:27
Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures
7
Lebanon Economy
03:38
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
03:38
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
8
Middle East
03:08
Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory
Middle East
03:08
Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More