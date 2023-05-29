Saudi Arabia executes 2 Bahraini men over militant activities; Amnesty called trial ‘grossly unfair’

Middle East
2023-05-29 | 09:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia executes 2 Bahraini men over militant activities; Amnesty called trial ‘grossly unfair’
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Saudi Arabia executes 2 Bahraini men over militant activities; Amnesty called trial ‘grossly unfair’

Saudi Arabia said it executed two Bahraini men on Monday after being convicted of belonging to a militant group wanting to destabilize the two Mideast kingdoms. Amnesty International had criticized their trial as being “grossly unfair.”

The Saudi Interior Ministry’s announcement, carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, identified the men as Jaafar Sultan and Sadeq Thamer.

Last year, Amnesty said the men were detained in May 2015 and held incommunicado for three-and-a-half months.

The Saudi statement said that the Specialized Criminal Court convicted the two men of belonging to a militant group — headed by a man wanted by the Bahrani authorities — spreading chaos and smuggling explosives to be used inside Saudi Arabia. The statement did not identify the group or their leader.

Amnesty, however, had criticized their October 2021 trial and conviction, adding they also had faced charges for “participation in anti-government protests in Bahrain.”
 
“Jaafar and Sadeq had no access to legal representation throughout their pre-trial detention and interrogations,” the rights group said in a statement in May 2022. “According to court documents, they told the court that they were tortured and that their so-called confessions were extracted under duress.”

The execution took place in Saudi Arabia’s predominantly Shiite Eastern Province.

Bahrain, an island nation in the Persian Gulf just across from Saudi Arabia, did not immediately acknowledge the executions. Bahrain has seen a low-level insurgency by militant groups since it cracked down on protesters during the 2011 Arab Spring.

Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s top executors. It typically beheads prisoners sentenced to death.
 

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Executes

Bahraini

Men

Over

Militant

Activaties

Amnesty

Called

Trial

LBCI Next
Turkish lira slips as Erdogan secures victory
Erdogan declares victory in Turkey runoff election
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-19

Iran executes three men over recent protests, judiciary says

LBCI
World
09:10

Spain government calls snap election after local ballot losses

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:38

The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

Charafeddine to LBCI: A governmental session will be dedicated to Syrian refugee file

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:19

Iranian female journalist goes on trial on charges linked to Amini protests

LBCI
Middle East
08:08

Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested

LBCI
Middle East
07:34

Disappointing weather takes its toll on Gaza wheat crop

LBCI
Middle East
07:29

Turkey's Erdogan triumphs in election test, extending 20-year rule

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country

LBCI
Variety
10:46

To avert more UK antitrust woes, Meta to limit how it uses ad data to boost Facebook Marketplace

LBCI
Variety
11:01

All the Nvidia news announced by Jensen Huang at Computex

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Advancing gender equality in Lebanon and MENA: Unveiling the next chapter of SAWI for women's inclusion and empowerment

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety
05:37

Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:38

The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese

LBCI
Middle East
03:08

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More