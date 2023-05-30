News
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30 | 02:53
High views
Share
Share
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
2
min
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Commander of the Lebanese Army, Joseph Aoun, confirmed in a statement today that the Army’s Intelligence Directorate has successfully rescued a kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrested the individuals responsible for the abduction.
“The Intelligence Directorate of the Lebanese Army Command has successfully freed the kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrested his abductors,” said Commander Aoun.
Following the successful operation, the rescued Saudi citizen is now under the care of the Army’s Intelligence office in Hermel. Moreover, several other wanted individuals have been arrested.
The kidnapped individual, an employee of Saudi Arabian Airlines in Beirut, was recently reported missing. The case was handled diligently by the Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, and the Information Branch of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces. The minister also stayed in close contact with the Saudi Ambassador, His Excellency Walid Al-Bukhari.
This incident marked an important chapter in Lebanon’s efforts to ensure safety and security, particularly for foreign nationals residing in the country. The effective resolution of the kidnapping case serves as a testament to the competence and dedication of the Lebanese Army and its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the nation.
The Saudi ambassador, Walid Al-Bukhari, has not yet commented on the situation following the successful rescue operation.
Lebanon News
Middle East
Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
LAF
Army
