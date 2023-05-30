IAEA resolves nuclear issues with Iran

Middle East
2023-05-30 | 03:39
High views
IAEA resolves nuclear issues with Iran
IAEA resolves nuclear issues with Iran

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has resolved nuclear issues with Iran relating to one of three sites being investigated over the presence of uranium particles, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.

The agency’s alleged case regarding the findings of uranium particles with 83.7 purity has also been closed, a source told the semi-official Mehr news agency.

The IAEA is due to issue quarterly reports on Iran this week, ahead of a regular meeting of its 35-nation Board of Governors next week.
 

