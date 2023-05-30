News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
IAEA resolves nuclear issues with Iran
Middle East
2023-05-30 | 03:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
IAEA resolves nuclear issues with Iran
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has resolved nuclear issues with Iran relating to one of three sites being investigated over the presence of uranium particles, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.
The agency’s alleged case regarding the findings of uranium particles with 83.7 purity has also been closed, a source told the semi-official Mehr news agency.
The IAEA is due to issue quarterly reports on Iran this week, ahead of a regular meeting of its 35-nation Board of Governors next week.
Reuters
Middle East
International
Atomic
Energy
Agency
IAEA
Resolves
Nuclear
Issue
Iran
Next
United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong central banks move to strengthen ties
Teenagers from Islamic State families undergo rehabilitation in Syria, but future still uncertain
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-05-22
Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled
Middle East
2023-05-22
Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled
0
Middle East
2023-05-25
France says Iran ballistic test worrying in light of nuclear escalation
Middle East
2023-05-25
France says Iran ballistic test worrying in light of nuclear escalation
0
World
2023-05-24
Jilin Jinguan electric to build road between Iran and Russia for new energy facilities
World
2023-05-24
Jilin Jinguan electric to build road between Iran and Russia for new energy facilities
0
Middle East
2023-05-24
Iran’s nuclear chief says Tehran to cooperate with inspectors on ‘new activities’
Middle East
2023-05-24
Iran’s nuclear chief says Tehran to cooperate with inspectors on ‘new activities’
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
05:49
Clash between Somalia army and al Shabaab kills 17, witness says
Middle East
05:49
Clash between Somalia army and al Shabaab kills 17, witness says
0
Middle East
05:49
Israel 'not really aware' about progress of Saudi-US talks on normalization deal
Middle East
05:49
Israel 'not really aware' about progress of Saudi-US talks on normalization deal
0
Middle East
05:37
United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong central banks move to strengthen ties
Middle East
05:37
United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong central banks move to strengthen ties
0
Middle East
03:36
Teenagers from Islamic State families undergo rehabilitation in Syria, but future still uncertain
Middle East
03:36
Teenagers from Islamic State families undergo rehabilitation in Syria, but future still uncertain
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-13
Interior Ministry prepares for holding on-time municipal elections
Press Highlights
2022-12-13
Interior Ministry prepares for holding on-time municipal elections
0
World
06:39
ECB warns of hit to top European banks if funds run into trouble
World
06:39
ECB warns of hit to top European banks if funds run into trouble
0
Lebanon Economy
03:59
Economic bodies, World Bank delegation discuss road map for Lebanese ports' development
Lebanon Economy
03:59
Economic bodies, World Bank delegation discuss road map for Lebanese ports' development
0
Middle East
08:08
Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested
Middle East
08:08
Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
2
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
3
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
5
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict
7
Lebanon News
10:11
Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million
Lebanon News
10:11
Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million
8
Middle East
08:08
Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested
Middle East
08:08
Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More