Saudi population at 32.2 mln, median age at 29 years old

2023-05-31 | 07:23
The population of Saudi Arabia reached 32.2 million, the Saudi general authority for statistics said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that non-Saudi residents total 13.4 million, making up 41.6% of the population.

The median age of the total population, according to a 2022 census, is 29 years old and the proportion of Saudis under 30 years of age reached 63% of the total number of Saudis, the statement added.
 

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Population

Statistics

Median

Age

General Authority

