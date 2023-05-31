News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey's inflation fell in May due to free natural gas
Middle East
2023-05-31 | 08:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkey's inflation fell in May due to free natural gas
Turkish annual inflation is seen dropping below 40% in May, to its lowest since late-2021, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, as the government's decision to provide natural gas free of charge offset price rises in other goods.
The median estimate for May annual inflation was 39.2%, based on 15 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged between 38% and 40.9%.
On a monthly basis the median estimate was for a 0.20% fall in prices, in a range between a 1.1% drop and a 1% rise. The weight of natural gas in the inflation basket is 2.9%.
Ahead of this month's elections, President Tayyip Erdogan promised that gas would be provided for free in May and 25 cubic meters of natural gas would be provided monthly to households free of charge for one year until May 2024, a move that will cost the government 40 billion lira ($2.05 billion).
On Monday, Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) said that a 'zero price' method would be applied for natural gas in calculations of the May consumer price inflation and the free gas over the next year would also be reflected in calculations.
Erdogan has urged monetary stimulus over the last several years, aiming to achieve price stability by slashing borrowing costs, boosting exports and flipping chronic current account deficits to surpluses.
Inflation has been stoked by a late-2021 currency crisis and it touched a 24-year peak of 85.51% in October. It eased to 43.68% by April with a favourable base effect and relatively stable lira.
However, the lira hit a series of record lows and touched 20.75 on Wednesday, weakening some 10% since the start of the year, as President Erdogan won Sunday's elections and extended his rule into a third decade.
Investors are focusing on the new cabinet and whom Erdogan will appoint to top economic management roles and whether there will be a course change towards economic orthodoxy.
The median estimate for inflation at year-end stood at 45% in the Reuters poll, with forecasts coming in between 33% and 51%.
The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce May inflation data at 0700 GMT on June 5.
Reuters
Middle East
Turkey
Inflation
Fell
May
Free
Natural
Gas
Finance
Economy
Next
Turkish lira 1-yr implied volatility gauge hits highest in at least 15 years
Turkey's Erdogan faces struggle to meet Syrian refugee promise
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-24
UK finance minister: We must stick to plan to get inflation down
World
2023-05-24
UK finance minister: We must stick to plan to get inflation down
0
World
2023-05-23
Germany rejects Turkey's accusations of lack of freedom for the press
World
2023-05-23
Germany rejects Turkey's accusations of lack of freedom for the press
0
Middle East
2023-05-11
Turkey's economy faces 'lost year' no matter who wins election, insiders say
Middle East
2023-05-11
Turkey's economy faces 'lost year' no matter who wins election, insiders say
0
Middle East
2023-05-10
Turkey's economy faces 'lost year' no matter who wins election, insiders say
Middle East
2023-05-10
Turkey's economy faces 'lost year' no matter who wins election, insiders say
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
08:45
Investment Corporation of Dubai reports surge in 2022 profit
Middle East
08:45
Investment Corporation of Dubai reports surge in 2022 profit
0
Middle East
08:39
Turkish lira 1-yr implied volatility gauge hits highest in at least 15 years
Middle East
08:39
Turkish lira 1-yr implied volatility gauge hits highest in at least 15 years
0
Middle East
08:34
Turkey's Erdogan faces struggle to meet Syrian refugee promise
Middle East
08:34
Turkey's Erdogan faces struggle to meet Syrian refugee promise
0
Middle East
08:31
New anti-terror law should convince Turkey to back NATO bid
Middle East
08:31
New anti-terror law should convince Turkey to back NATO bid
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-09
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
Lebanon News
2023-05-09
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
0
Variety
2023-04-06
Lebanon’s Fatima Msheik El Khoury wins Staff International Award for graduate medical education
Variety
2023-04-06
Lebanon’s Fatima Msheik El Khoury wins Staff International Award for graduate medical education
0
Middle East
2023-05-18
South Africa grants Turkey's Karpowership deal to ease power crisis
Middle East
2023-05-18
South Africa grants Turkey's Karpowership deal to ease power crisis
0
Lebanon News
03:48
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
Lebanon News
03:48
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
04:56
Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10
Middle East
04:56
Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10
2
Lebanon News
03:48
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
Lebanon News
03:48
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
3
Lebanon News
07:29
BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace
Lebanon News
07:29
BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace
4
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
More details about the abduction of Saudi citizen in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
More details about the abduction of Saudi citizen in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
15:12
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch
Lebanon News
15:12
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch
7
Lebanon News
15:14
FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition
Lebanon News
15:14
FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition
8
Press Highlights
03:16
"Former President joins FPM meeting to support Bassil against the rebels"
Press Highlights
03:16
"Former President joins FPM meeting to support Bassil against the rebels"
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More