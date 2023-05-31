Turkish lira 1-yr implied volatility gauge hits highest in at least 15 years

Middle East
2023-05-31 | 08:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkish lira 1-yr implied volatility gauge hits highest in at least 15 years
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Turkish lira 1-yr implied volatility gauge hits highest in at least 15 years

Turkish lira implied volatility gauges climbed on Wednesday with the one-year measure rising to 45.46% - its highest in at least a decade and a half, data from Fenics showed.

The lira tumbled to a fresh record low against the dollar as President Tayyip Erdogan prepared to decide the shape of his new cabinet and the direction of economic policy after his election triumph.
 

Middle East

Turkish

Lira

Implied

Volatility

Gauge

Hits

Highest

LBCI Next
Investment Corporation of Dubai reports surge in 2022 profit
Turkey's inflation fell in May due to free natural gas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-26

Turkish lira hits record low of 20 vs dollar ahead of election runoff

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-19

Turkish lira hits record low as bonds steady after post-election rout

LBCI
Middle East
04:24

Lira hits record low as Turkey prepares for new cabinet

LBCI
Middle East
01:22

Turkish lira trades near record low against dollar

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
08:45

Investment Corporation of Dubai reports surge in 2022 profit

LBCI
Middle East
08:37

Turkey's inflation fell in May due to free natural gas

LBCI
Middle East
08:34

Turkey's Erdogan faces struggle to meet Syrian refugee promise

LBCI
Middle East
08:31

New anti-terror law should convince Turkey to back NATO bid

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-09

Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-06

Lebanon’s Fatima Msheik El Khoury wins Staff International Award for graduate medical education

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-18

South Africa grants Turkey's Karpowership deal to ease power crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More