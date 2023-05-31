News
Turkish lira 1-yr implied volatility gauge hits highest in at least 15 years
Middle East
2023-05-31 | 08:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkish lira 1-yr implied volatility gauge hits highest in at least 15 years
Turkish lira implied volatility gauges climbed on Wednesday with the one-year measure rising to 45.46% - its highest in at least a decade and a half, data from Fenics showed.
The lira tumbled to a fresh record low against the dollar as President Tayyip Erdogan prepared to decide the shape of his new cabinet and the direction of economic policy after his election triumph.
Reuters
